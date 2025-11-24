Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dharmendra’s Last Rites to be Performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Bollywood star Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. Preparations for the actor's funeral are underway. Details are inside.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Dharmendra last rites

Dharmendra (Image: Viralbhayani)

Dharmendra Last Rites: Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. According to reports, the actor's last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

A video of his wife, Hema Malini, has also surfaced, reportedly showing her heading to the Pawan Hans crematorium. Meanwhile, daughter Esha Deol was spotted in white attire.

According to the latest information, Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol will give the ceremonial fire.

Updated on:

24 Nov 2025 02:33 pm

Published on:

24 Nov 2025 02:32 pm

