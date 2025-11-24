Dharmendra’s Last Rites to be Performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Dharmendra (Image: Viralbhayani)
Dharmendra Last Rites: Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. According to reports, the actor's last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
A video of his wife, Hema Malini, has also surfaced, reportedly showing her heading to the Pawan Hans crematorium. Meanwhile, daughter Esha Deol was spotted in white attire.
According to the latest information, Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol will give the ceremonial fire.
