Dubai Developer to Launch 55-Storey ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, while announcing "Shahrukhz," Shah Rukh said that if his mother were alive to see it, she would be proud. He further added, "What can I say? If my mother were alive, she would be very happy. I think this is a huge honour, and now whenever I come to Dubai with my children, I will point to that building and say, 'Look, this is Papa's building.' I think it's wonderful, and I've been keeping an eye on the intricacies of this project for the past few months, which is very beautiful." In terms of his work front, the actor Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film "King."