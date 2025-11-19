Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Dubai Developer to Launch 55-Storey ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukhz Dubai Project: The 55-storey commercial tower 'Shahrukhz' set to be built in Dubai, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹4,000 crore, will not just be a building for Shah Rukh Khan but will prove to be a new chapter for his brand and global identity...

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

4,000 करोड़ के 55 मंजिला कमर्शियल टावर का नाम होगा Shahrukhz,अब एक्टर होंगे दुनिया के चुनिंदा स्टार्स में शामिल

SRK (Image: X @JoySRKian_2)

Shahrukhz Dubai Project: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is always in the news for his lifestyle. It is reported that Dubai-based developer Danube Group is planning to launch a commercial building chain named "Shahrukhz" after Shah Rukh Khan, with the first building set to be constructed in Dubai. It will be a 55-storey tower, and a giant statue of Shah Rukh will be installed at the entrance gate.

He will be seen in his iconic pose from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ). This project is not just a real estate venture but could also become a fan-icon and tourist destination, expected to boost local tourism and brand value. Currently, after officially becoming a billionaire, the superstar is fully ready to make his mark in Dubai as well.

Actor to Join Elite Global Stars

Furthermore, the real estate company has announced that the 55-storey commercial tower, named after Shah Rukh Khan and valued at ₹4,000 crore, is scheduled to open in 2029. This will place him among the select few actors worldwide to have a building named after them. A clip that surfaced on the social media platform Reddit features King Khan making a revelation.

In the clip, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan asks Shah Rukh about an old statement he made, where he claimed, 'My stardom will never end, and I will always remain a star.' To this, Farah further inquired if his stardom would end one day, to which he replied, "I will always be a star, for the next hundred years." There's something about such confidence... Whatever Shah Rukh says, it comes true." This clip is now going viral on social media.

I Will Live for 200-250 Years

Indeed, with a slight smile, the actor further explained, "I believe in the principle from my 2009 film 'Om Shanti Om', I say everything with innocence, like small children do. I know I'm 60 now, but my true belief is that if you wish for something like a child and throw it into the universe... as shown in your film... or if someone asks, 'How long will you live?' you just reply, 'I will live for 200-250 years,' and I say it with conviction. I believe if I believe in it with love, without any selfishness, I can achieve anything. That's the point."

Announcing 'Shahrukhz'

Meanwhile, while announcing "Shahrukhz," Shah Rukh said that if his mother were alive to see it, she would be proud. He further added, "What can I say? If my mother were alive, she would be very happy. I think this is a huge honour, and now whenever I come to Dubai with my children, I will point to that building and say, 'Look, this is Papa's building.' I think it's wonderful, and I've been keeping an eye on the intricacies of this project for the past few months, which is very beautiful." In terms of his work front, the actor Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film "King."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 12:12 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dubai Developer to Launch 55-Storey ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

‘I Asked Two Questions, He Replied in Two Words’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Candid Memory of Dharmendra Trends Online

Shatrughan Sinha was afraid of dharmedra
Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna Absent from ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch, Reason Revealed

Dhurandhar Trailer Out
Bollywood

Singer Zubeen Garg's Wife Gets Emotional on His Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media

Zubeen Garg Birthday Wife Post
Bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi: From Troubled Bond with Father Jagdeep to Bollywood Fame

Jaaved Jaaferi hated father superstar Jagdeep actor married top Pakistani actress now big reveals on life
Bollywood

Famous Singer Humane Sagar Dies at 34, Mother Accuses Manager of Serious Allegations

Humane Sagar Passed Away
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.