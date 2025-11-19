Dubai Developer to Launch 55-Storey ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

SRK (Image: X @JoySRKian_2)
Shahrukhz Dubai Project: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is always in the news for his lifestyle. It is reported that Dubai-based developer Danube Group is planning to launch a commercial building chain named "Shahrukhz" after Shah Rukh Khan, with the first building set to be constructed in Dubai. It will be a 55-storey tower, and a giant statue of Shah Rukh will be installed at the entrance gate.
He will be seen in his iconic pose from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ). This project is not just a real estate venture but could also become a fan-icon and tourist destination, expected to boost local tourism and brand value. Currently, after officially becoming a billionaire, the superstar is fully ready to make his mark in Dubai as well.
Furthermore, the real estate company has announced that the 55-storey commercial tower, named after Shah Rukh Khan and valued at ₹4,000 crore, is scheduled to open in 2029. This will place him among the select few actors worldwide to have a building named after them. A clip that surfaced on the social media platform Reddit features King Khan making a revelation.
In the clip, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan asks Shah Rukh about an old statement he made, where he claimed, 'My stardom will never end, and I will always remain a star.' To this, Farah further inquired if his stardom would end one day, to which he replied, "I will always be a star, for the next hundred years." There's something about such confidence... Whatever Shah Rukh says, it comes true." This clip is now going viral on social media.
Indeed, with a slight smile, the actor further explained, "I believe in the principle from my 2009 film 'Om Shanti Om', I say everything with innocence, like small children do. I know I'm 60 now, but my true belief is that if you wish for something like a child and throw it into the universe... as shown in your film... or if someone asks, 'How long will you live?' you just reply, 'I will live for 200-250 years,' and I say it with conviction. I believe if I believe in it with love, without any selfishness, I can achieve anything. That's the point."
Meanwhile, while announcing "Shahrukhz," Shah Rukh said that if his mother were alive to see it, she would be proud. He further added, "What can I say? If my mother were alive, she would be very happy. I think this is a huge honour, and now whenever I come to Dubai with my children, I will point to that building and say, 'Look, this is Papa's building.' I think it's wonderful, and I've been keeping an eye on the intricacies of this project for the past few months, which is very beautiful." In terms of his work front, the actor Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film "King."
