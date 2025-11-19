Fact Check: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral, Is It an AI Image?

(Image: X @ruussshik)
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal AI Photo: One of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed happiness into their home on November 7. Katrina gave birth to her first child, and the couple became parents to a baby boy. The couple had previously informed their fans about this on social media by posting a combined photo.
Recently, pictures of the baby with the new parents and grandmother have been rapidly circulating on social media, which are being well-received by fans and further increasing the excitement for welcoming this new member. So, let's find out if these are AI-generated photos or real.
The couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have shared pictures on the internet posing with their newborn son. In the viral pictures, the baby's grandmother, Vicky's mother, is also seen holding him. Additionally, in another picture, Katrina is seen wearing a yellow strappy dress, with Vicky sitting beside her, and their child posing in the middle. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Vicky and Katrina's little guest.
At the same time, it became clear from the viral pictures that they were not real. Vicky and Katrina’s fan pages claimed that these photos were created using AI and shared online, which caused a stir among fans who believed the couple had posted a combined photo with a baby boy. This is false — the couple has not shared any such picture.
This power couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the grand Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, welcomed their first child—a baby boy—earlier this month. Vicky and Katrina have always kept their private life away from media attention, and they have not shared anything about their newborn son.
