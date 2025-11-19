Fact Check: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral, Is It an AI Image?

The couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have shared pictures on the internet posing with their newborn son. In the viral pictures, the baby's grandmother, Vicky's mother, is also seen holding him. Additionally, in another picture, Katrina is seen wearing a yellow strappy dress, with Vicky sitting beside her, and their child posing in the middle. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Vicky and Katrina's little guest.