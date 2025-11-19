Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Fact Check: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral, Is It an AI Image?

A baby-boy photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first child recently went viral on social media, after which the discussion has intensified as to whether this picture is real. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Fact Check: विक्की कौशल-कैटरीना का पहला बेबी-बॉय फोटो वायरल, क्या ये है AI फोटोज

(Image: X @ruussshik)

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal AI Photo: One of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed happiness into their home on November 7. Katrina gave birth to her first child, and the couple became parents to a baby boy. The couple had previously informed their fans about this on social media by posting a combined photo.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral

Recently, pictures of the baby with the new parents and grandmother have been rapidly circulating on social media, which are being well-received by fans and further increasing the excitement for welcoming this new member. So, let's find out if these are AI-generated photos or real.

The couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have shared pictures on the internet posing with their newborn son. In the viral pictures, the baby's grandmother, Vicky's mother, is also seen holding him. Additionally, in another picture, Katrina is seen wearing a yellow strappy dress, with Vicky sitting beside her, and their child posing in the middle. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Vicky and Katrina's little guest.

Are These AI Photos?

At the same time, it became clear from the viral pictures that they were not real. Vicky and Katrina’s fan pages claimed that these photos were created using AI and shared online, which caused a stir among fans who believed the couple had posted a combined photo with a baby boy. This is false — the couple has not shared any such picture.

This power couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the grand Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, welcomed their first child—a baby boy—earlier this month. Vicky and Katrina have always kept their private life away from media attention, and they have not shared anything about their newborn son.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 01:30 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fact Check: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's First Baby Boy Photo Goes Viral, Is It an AI Image?

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Aditi Mukherjee Dies in Accident After Suffering Severe Head Injury

Actress Aditi Mukherjee death in road accident
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son turns 1 month old, couple reveals first glimpse and name

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha
Bollywood

Dubai Developer to Launch 55-Storey ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

4,000 करोड़ के 55 मंजिला कमर्शियल टावर का नाम होगा Shahrukhz,अब एक्टर होंगे दुनिया के चुनिंदा स्टार्स में शामिल
Bollywood

‘I Asked Two Questions, He Replied in Two Words’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Candid Memory of Dharmendra Trends Online

Shatrughan Sinha was afraid of dharmedra
Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna Absent from ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch, Reason Revealed

Dhurandhar Trailer Out
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.