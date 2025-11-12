Fans Flock to Dharmendra's Residence Amidst Prayers and Concern, Video Inside

Image: X @FMovie82325
Dharmendra Health Condition Updates: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, known as 'He-Man', has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home. The 89-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital about 12 days ago due to breathing difficulties. According to doctors and family members, his treatment will now continue at home.
Dharmendra's family has issued an update regarding his health and appealed to the fans, saying, "Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours." They have also urged everyone to pray for Dharmendra's speedy and complete recovery. It is worth noting that while Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital, many big stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, as well as family members, kept visiting him.
Not only this, as soon as the news of Dharmendra's return to his Juhu residence spread, a crowd of fans gathered outside his house. Holding placards, these fans are very happy about their favourite star's homecoming. At the same time, a slight worry about Dharmendra's health was also evident on their faces. Along with this, many videos of fans praying for Dharmendra are also going viral on social media. One fan was seen performing a 'hawan' at home with his family, praying for Dharmendra's speedy recovery while keeping his photo.
TV actress Hina Khan also wished for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery on social media. She shared a screenshot of an old video call conversation with the veteran actor, and now a video has surfaced showing how warm and affectionate Dharmendra appeared. Hina prayed for his good health and expressed hope that he would soon be seen smiling again.
Considering Dharmendra’s fragile health, Amazon Music canceled the Mumbai launch event of its album ‘Tere Ishq Mein’, which was scheduled for Tuesday evening. The producers issued a statement saying, “This decision has been taken due to concerns about Dharmendra Ji’s health.” This clearly reflects the immense respect and concern the entire film industry has for Dharmendra.
