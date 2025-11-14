Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Jolly LLB 3 to Stream on Two OTT Platforms After Theatrical Release

Taking the courtroom drama to a new level, the film 'Jolly LLB 3' is now set to premiere on two major platforms after creating a stir in theatres. Details are inside.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

कोर्ट रूम की लड़ाई होगी और भी बड़ी, Jolly LLB 3 अब थिएटर के बाद इन दो प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर करेगी एंट्री

Jolly LLB 3 (Source: X @ADfanatic_New)

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: After creating a stir at the box office, Akshay Kumar's film 'Jolly LLB 3' is now set to release on OTT. This film, with its unique blend of humour and courtroom drama, also delivers a social message. Both previous installments were well-received by audiences, and this time, the entertainment is set to double.

The 'Jolly LLB' franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, grossed ₹116.75 crore at the Indian box office and ₹170.8 crore worldwide. If you missed watching it in theatres, you now have a great opportunity to catch it at home. Let's find out when and on which platform it is releasing.

Will be released on These Two Platforms After Theatres

The first film in the 'Jolly LLB' franchise was released in 2013, featuring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Its second part was released in 2017, starring prominent actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Now, for its third installment, 'Jolly LLB 3', Akshay and Arshad will be joined by Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in main roles.

The film features two powerful and goosebump-inducing scenes. The first is when a farmer commits suicide, and the second is of his widow, who loses everything despite winning the case, followed by her lament. The film has succeeded in winning the hearts of fans and is now coming to OTT to showcase its magic soon.

Serious Discussions on Social Issues Alongside Comedy

The film 'Jolly LLB 3' will premiere on Friday, November 14th, today. It is set to be released on two digital platforms: Netflix and JioCinema. 'Jolly LLB 3' will raise serious questions about social issues alongside comedy. In this case, Akshay and Arshad face each other once again, with their legal arguments, clever tactics, and witty banter making the story even more engaging. You should watch it.

