Katrina Kaif Announces Pregnancy, Shares Photo with Husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally shared the happy news! The couple announced via a social media post that they are expecting a baby. Fans have already begun showering them with congratulatory messages.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Katrina Kaif vicky kaushal Announces Pregnancy
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are expecting their first child. Three years after their wedding, the couple shared the good news on Tuesday, 23 September. They announced their pregnancy with a beautiful photo, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages from fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Become Parents

Katrina and Vicky shared a picture on their social media accounts. In the image, Katrina, in a white sleeveless dress, shows off her baby bump, while Vicky beams with joy. The happiness radiating from both their faces is evident.

Couple Shares Good News with Fans

Along with the adorable picture, they wrote, “We are starting a new chapter in our lives. Our hearts are filled with joy and gratitude.” Upon the announcement, fans and Bollywood celebrities alike showered them with congratulations. Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor commented, “Huge congratulations to you both!” Fans are overjoyed and are sending the couple their love and best wishes.

2021 Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on 9 December 2021. Their wedding garnered significant media attention. The couple is a fan favourite, and their romantic bond is frequently discussed.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film ‘Chhaava', which proved to be a box office success. He will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film ‘Merry Christmas’.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 03:15 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif Announces Pregnancy, Shares Photo with Husband Vicky Kaushal
