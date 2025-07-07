7 July 2025,

Monday

'Metro In Dino' Speeds Up on Sunday, Records Stormy Collections on Day 3

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3: The weekend collection of "Metro In Dino" is out. The film earned its highest single-day collection on Sunday.

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3
Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3

Metro In Dino Weekend Collection: The magic of the film Metro In Dino continues at the box office. The movie made a phenomenal earning on Sunday. While the opening was quite disappointing, the Sunday collection has brought joy to both fans and makers. After receiving praise from critics and audiences, a large number of viewers are watching the film, and the impact is now gradually becoming visible. In terms of box office figures, the film has crossed ₹16 crore in three days. Let's find out how much it collected on Sunday…

Metro In Dino Makes a Splendid Collection on Sunday (Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3)

The story of Metro In Dino is resonating well with the audience. It beautifully portrays emotions, the complexities of relationships, and real-life stories. This is why multiplex audiences are speaking positively about it. The film's opening day earnings were ₹3.5 crore. This increased on Saturday, with the film earning ₹6 crore. On Sunday, the third day of release (July 6th), the film gained momentum and raked in a phenomenal ₹7.25 crore. The film's total collection now stands at ₹16.75 crore.



























DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹3.5 crore
Day 2₹6 crore
Day 3₹7.25 crore
Total₹16.75 crore

Metro In Dino's Budget is ₹100 Crore (Metro In Dino Budget)

The film Metro In Dino stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is written and directed by Anurag Basu. He also produced the film, made on a budget of ₹100 crore, in collaboration with T-Series.

Metro In Dino Could Also Make Impressive Earnings on Weekdays

Metro In Dino is competing at the box office with Kajol's film Maa and Akshay Kumar's film Kannuppa. Despite this, the film's impressive Sunday collection has delighted everyone. Besides the weekend, there are expectations that the film will prove itself to be a successful film during the weekdays as well.

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 08:56 am

