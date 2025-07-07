'Metro In Dino' Speeds Up on Sunday, Records Stormy Collections on Day 3

Metro In Dino Weekend Collection: The magic of the film Metro In Dino continues at the box office. The movie made a phenomenal earning on Sunday. While the opening was quite disappointing, the Sunday collection has brought joy to both fans and makers. After receiving praise from critics and audiences, a large number of viewers are watching the film, and the impact is now gradually becoming visible. In terms of box office figures, the film has crossed ₹16 crore in three days. Let's find out how much it collected on Sunday…