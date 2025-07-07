'Metro In Dino' Speeds Up on Sunday, Records Stormy Collections on Day 3

Metro In Dino Weekend Collection: The magic of the film Metro In Dino continues at the box office. The movie made a phenomenal earning on Sunday. While the opening was quite disappointing, the Sunday collection has brought joy to both fans and makers. After receiving praise from critics and audiences, a large number of viewers are watching the film, and the impact is now gradually becoming visible. In terms of box office figures, the film has crossed ₹16 crore in three days. Let's find out how much it collected on Sunday…
The story of Metro In Dino is resonating well with the audience. It beautifully portrays emotions, the complexities of relationships, and real-life stories. This is why multiplex audiences are speaking positively about it. The film's opening day earnings were ₹3.5 crore. This increased on Saturday, with the film earning ₹6 crore. On Sunday, the third day of release (July 6th), the film gained momentum and raked in a phenomenal ₹7.25 crore. The film's total collection now stands at ₹16.75 crore.
|Day
|Box Office Collection
|Day 1
|₹3.5 crore
|Day 2
|₹6 crore
|Day 3
|₹7.25 crore
|Total
|₹16.75 crore
The film Metro In Dino stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is written and directed by Anurag Basu. He also produced the film, made on a budget of ₹100 crore, in collaboration with T-Series.
Metro In Dino is competing at the box office with Kajol's film Maa and Akshay Kumar's film Kannuppa. Despite this, the film's impressive Sunday collection has delighted everyone. Besides the weekend, there are expectations that the film will prove itself to be a successful film during the weekdays as well.