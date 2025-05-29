script‘Param Sundari’ First Look Released: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer’s Release Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

‘Param Sundari’ First Look Released: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer’s Release Date Announced

The first look teaser for Param Sundari has been released. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are playing the lead roles.

May 29, 2025 / 05:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Param Sundari First Look: Maddock Films has released the first look of its upcoming film, ‘Param Sundari’. This romantic film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. This marks the first time the two actors will share the screen together.

Param Sundari Teaser

The first glimpse of the movie portrays Sidharth as a North Indian boy and Janhvi as a South Indian girl. The post reads: “Where the fire of the North meets the delicacy of the South, there is born the biggest love story of the year.”
People on social media are liking the first look video and sharing their reactions. One person wrote: “Sidharth Malhotra is back in a rom-com after 11 years, and this long wait is totally worthwhile.” Another tweeted: “This pair looks completely fresh and will work perfectly on screen.”
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Param Sundari Director

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who previously directed films like ‘Dasvi’. Dinesh Vijan is the producer. The story of ‘Param Sundari’ revolves around the love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. The film was shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala, giving it a distinct visual appeal.
Dinesh Vijan described the film as inspired by classic films like ‘Saathiya’. According to him, some interesting technological elements have also been added, which will give a new twist to this love story.

Param Sundari Release Date

‘Param Sundari’ will be released in cinemas on 25 July 2025. The film will offer a unique blend of romance, culture, conflict, and emotion.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Param Sundari’ First Look Released: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer’s Release Date Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

National News

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

2 hours ago

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

Crime

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

in 2 hours

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

National News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

5 hours ago

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

4 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

Entertainment

After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

in 3 hours

Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

Bollywood

Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

in 2 hours

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

Entertainment

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

3 hours ago

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

4 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

‘Param Sundari’ First Look Released: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer’s Release Date Announced

बॉलीवुड

‘Param Sundari’ First Look Released: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer’s Release Date Announced

in 4 hours

After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

मनोरंजन

After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

in 3 hours

Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

बॉलीवुड

Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

in 2 hours

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

मनोरंजन

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

3 hours ago

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

मनोरंजन

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

4 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.