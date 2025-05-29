‘Param Sundari’ First Look Released: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer’s Release Date Announced

Param Sundari Teaser The first glimpse of the movie portrays Sidharth as a North Indian boy and Janhvi as a South Indian girl. The post reads: “Where the fire of the North meets the delicacy of the South, there is born the biggest love story of the year.”

People on social media are liking the first look video and sharing their reactions. One person wrote: “Sidharth Malhotra is back in a rom-com after 11 years, and this long wait is totally worthwhile.” Another tweeted: “This pair looks completely fresh and will work perfectly on screen.”

Param Sundari Director The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who previously directed films like 'Dasvi'. Dinesh Vijan is the producer. The story of 'Param Sundari' revolves around the love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. The film was shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala, giving it a distinct visual appeal.

Dinesh Vijan described the film as inspired by classic films like ‘Saathiya’. According to him, some interesting technological elements have also been added, which will give a new twist to this love story.