Salman Khan’s Pain Emerges Six Days After Dharmendra’s Demise

Salman Khan On Dharmendra Death: Following the passing of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have expressed their grief through posts. However, there is a Bollywood superstar who considered Dharmendra his shadow. This person is not Sunny or Bobby Deol, but Salman Khan. Dharmendra and Salman Khan shared a special bond. Since Dharmendra's demise, Salman Khan had been suppressing his grief, but it suddenly surfaced, and the 'Bhaijaan' became emotional. Seeing this video, his fans can gauge the profound impact of Dharmendra's death on Salman Khan.
Salman Khan shared his heartfelt sentiments about Dharmendra (Dharmendra) on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 19. During his conversation with the contestants, he became quite emotional and expressed his sorrow. Salman Khan's emotional moment could bring tears to anyone's eyes.
Salman Khan stated, "The nation has suffered a huge blow. Fans have suffered a huge blow. The industry has faced a great loss and shock. I think you understand whom I am talking about." He further added, "May his soul rest in peace. I wish I wasn't hosting Weekend Ka Vaar this week, but life goes on." Salman Khan's statement is going viral on social media, and it has deeply moved his fans. People are commenting that Salman Khan and Dharmendra shared a father-son-like relationship.
Dharmendra himself loved Salman Khan so much that when asked whom he would like to see in his biography, he directly named Salman Khan. He used to say that his and Salman's lives were similar. Similarly, Salman Khan also respected Dharmendra like a father. Now, after his passing, Salman Khan is completely heartbroken, and his message is also making fans emotional.
It is to be noted that Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence. He had been unwell for a long time and had been experiencing breathing difficulties. For this reason, he was admitted to the hospital. He was recovering and had returned home, but his health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his demise.
