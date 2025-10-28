Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Major Mistake Made in a Fit of Ego, Still Ashamed of His Actions

Shahrukh later admitted that yes, he had made a mistake at that time. When his mother found out about this incident, she took him by the ear to the principal and made him apologise. However, by then it was too late. The exam was the very next day, and he could not appear for it again. Shahrukh regrets that despite completing the course, practicals, and studies, he could not obtain his Master's degree due to just one childish act.