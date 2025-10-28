Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Major Mistake Made in a Fit of Ego, Still Ashamed of His Actions

Shahrukh Khan (Image: Patrika)
Shahrukh Khan Jamia Exam: Shahrukh Khan often remains in the headlines for his films or family. Everyone loves the actor and his acting immensely. Shahrukh always maintains a very good demeanor with his fans; he never disappoints anyone. However, sometimes in life, a person makes mistakes that they regret for the rest of their lives. Something similar happened with Shahrukh Khan many years ago, which he always regrets.
Shahrukh Khan is called the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. He is still working in the industry as a successful actor. But does anyone know the truth about Shahrukh Khan's education? In fact, before making a name for himself in the film world, Shahrukh Khan was also very bright in his studies. He had started pursuing a Master's degree at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, but due to a childish and arrogant act, he could not obtain his degree.
Shahrukh Khan had shared an anecdote from his life with his fans some time ago. He revealed that despite completing the Master's degree course and practicals, he did not appear for his final paper examination. The actor mentioned that during the time of his last paper, he was busy shooting for his first TV serial, 'Fauji'. Nevertheless, he used to make time to study in the college library.
During the exams, one day the principal stopped Shahrukh and said that if it were up to him, he would not have allowed him to take the exam. Hearing the principal's words, Shahrukh Khan got angry and considered it an insult. In anger, Shahrukh said, "Then I don't want to write," and immediately left the examination hall. Due to the immaturity and arrogance of this moment, his Master's degree remained incomplete.
Shahrukh later admitted that yes, he had made a mistake at that time. When his mother found out about this incident, she took him by the ear to the principal and made him apologise. However, by then it was too late. The exam was the very next day, and he could not appear for it again. Shahrukh regrets that despite completing the course, practicals, and studies, he could not obtain his Master's degree due to just one childish act.
