Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Major Mistake Made in a Fit of Ego, Still Ashamed of His Actions

Shahrukh Khan made a big mistake in his life that even his mother got angry about. King Khan himself has revealed this.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Shahrukh Khan made big mistake due to ego

Shahrukh Khan (Image: Patrika)

Shahrukh Khan Jamia Exam: Shahrukh Khan often remains in the headlines for his films or family. Everyone loves the actor and his acting immensely. Shahrukh always maintains a very good demeanor with his fans; he never disappoints anyone. However, sometimes in life, a person makes mistakes that they regret for the rest of their lives. Something similar happened with Shahrukh Khan many years ago, which he always regrets.

Shahrukh Khan Regrets One of His Mistakes

Shahrukh Khan is called the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. He is still working in the industry as a successful actor. But does anyone know the truth about Shahrukh Khan's education? In fact, before making a name for himself in the film world, Shahrukh Khan was also very bright in his studies. He had started pursuing a Master's degree at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, but due to a childish and arrogant act, he could not obtain his degree.

Last Paper Remained Incomplete

Shahrukh Khan had shared an anecdote from his life with his fans some time ago. He revealed that despite completing the Master's degree course and practicals, he did not appear for his final paper examination. The actor mentioned that during the time of his last paper, he was busy shooting for his first TV serial, 'Fauji'. Nevertheless, he used to make time to study in the college library.

Misbehaved with the Principal

During the exams, one day the principal stopped Shahrukh and said that if it were up to him, he would not have allowed him to take the exam. Hearing the principal's words, Shahrukh Khan got angry and considered it an insult. In anger, Shahrukh said, "Then I don't want to write," and immediately left the examination hall. Due to the immaturity and arrogance of this moment, his Master's degree remained incomplete.

Mother Made Him Apologise

Shahrukh later admitted that yes, he had made a mistake at that time. When his mother found out about this incident, she took him by the ear to the principal and made him apologise. However, by then it was too late. The exam was the very next day, and he could not appear for it again. Shahrukh regrets that despite completing the course, practicals, and studies, he could not obtain his Master's degree due to just one childish act.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 11:37 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Major Mistake Made in a Fit of Ego, Still Ashamed of His Actions

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Sikhs Denied Entry to Diljit Dosanjh Concert Over 'Kirpan' Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh sydney Concert Sikh community no entry with carry kirpan
Entertainment

‘Jannat’ Fame Sonal Chauhan Joins ‘Mirzapur’, Writes Heartfelt Note on Social Media

Emraan Hashmi actress Sonal Chauhan confirm Entry In film Mirzapur
Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan Meets Hollywood Star Jackie Chan ‘Krrish 4’ Buzz, Pictures going viral

Hrithik Roshan Met Jackie Chan
Entertainment

Mouni Roy's 'Badmaash' Restaurant: Gulab Jamun for ₹400, Roti for ₹100… Full Menu Revealed

Mouni Roy badmash Restaurant Menu
Entertainment

Salman Khan Declared Terrorist by Pakistan Government After Controversial Statement

Salman Khan
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.