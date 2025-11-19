‘I Asked Two Questions, He Replied in Two Words’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Candid Memory of Dharmendra Trends Online

Shatrughan Sinha further said, "With great difficulty, I tried to engage him by asking, 'Sir, what oil do you use for your hair?' Dharji just gave me a look and said, 'I don't use oil.' I was stunned into silence. I was flustered. Then I thought I should ask a question that would put him in a spot, making him wonder what to answer. So, I asked him the second question, 'Do you go to the Mumbai racecourse on Sundays to bet on horses?' He looked at me again, gave me a look, and gave a short reply, 'No.' I fell silent again and didn't say anything further."