‘I Asked Two Questions, He Replied in Two Words’: Shatrughan Sinha’s Candid Memory of Dharmendra Trends Online

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha share a very old friendship. In this context, a video of Shatrughan Sinha has surfaced in which he revealed how much he used to fear Dharmendra and that he had asked him two questions while being scared. The He-Man responded to these in a very peculiar way.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Shatrughan Sinha was afraid of dharmedra

Shatrughan Sinha (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra News: Dharmendra's condition has been quite critical lately. From family to friends, everyone is praying for the actor's well-being. Recently, Shatrughan Sinha, a close friend of Dharmendra, met Hema Malini and got an update on the actor's health. Meanwhile, an old interview of Shatrughan Sinha is going viral, in which he revealed that he was quite scared of Dharmendra and once asked the actor just two questions to strike up a conversation, to which Dharmendra replied in just two words.

Shatrughan Sinha Asked Dharmendra These Questions

A video of Shatrughan Sinha has surfaced from The Kapil Sharma Show, in which he spoke about Dharmendra. That video is now going viral. During the show, Shatrughan Sinha shared that he still remembers the two questions he nervously asked Dharmendra. He said, "I didn't know how to converse, and Dharmendra was such a big star with magnificent thick hair. So, I tried to ask him two questions just to start a conversation."

Dharmendra Gave This Reply to Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha further said, "With great difficulty, I tried to engage him by asking, 'Sir, what oil do you use for your hair?' Dharji just gave me a look and said, 'I don't use oil.' I was stunned into silence. I was flustered. Then I thought I should ask a question that would put him in a spot, making him wonder what to answer. So, I asked him the second question, 'Do you go to the Mumbai racecourse on Sundays to bet on horses?' He looked at me again, gave me a look, and gave a short reply, 'No.' I fell silent again and didn't say anything further."

Dharmendra's Treatment is Underway at Home

It is to be noted that several reports about Dharmendra have surfaced in the past few days. The actor was admitted to the hospital last month due to breathing difficulties, but later news emerged that he had passed away. His daughter Esha and wife Hema Malini immediately refuted these reports, stating that the actor was recovering. Later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, and his entire family took him home. His treatment is currently ongoing at home.

