Eight Days After Father’s Passing, Sunny Deol Responds to Emotional Video; Bobby and Abhay Join In

Image: IMDb
Dharmendra prayer meet video: The entire Bollywood industry is in mourning following the demise of actor Dharmendra, popularly known as 'He-Man' in Bollywood. In recent times, many pictures and videos are being shared on social media remembering Dharmendra. In this context, a very memorable video has been shared by beauty photographer Tina Dehal, on which Dharmendra's elder son and actor Sunny Deol has also shared his emotions.
About 8 days after his father's demise, Sunny Deol reacted to this video today, Monday, which has left fans emotional. Along with him, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol also commented, remembering their father.
Tina Dehal posted the video on her Instagram account, which features many memorable and beautiful photos of Dharmendra. Tina also wrote a caption with this post, "Thank you for this magic. For introducing us all to the magic of films at such a young age, some in front of the camera, some behind... some artists... some with the gift of music... this magic will always live on."
Sunny Deol reacted to this post by posting red heart emojis, signifying his grief and love for his father. In addition to him, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol also posted heart emojis in the comment section, paying tribute to their father.
In fact, this video is actually from Dharmendra's prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life'. A special prayer meet was organised in Mumbai recently to celebrate Dharmendra's illustrious legacy. This gathering was organised by the Deol family at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra, where many veteran stars, singers, and well-wishers from the industry arrived to pay tribute to the late actor. On this occasion, the actor was also given a musical tribute, where artists lent their voices to his famous songs.
Sunny Deol's comment on the viral video, along with those of many netizens, has garnered reactions, with fans offering their sympathies during this difficult time. The Deol family is supporting each other through this tough period, and fans are standing with them.
