Sushant Singh Rajput Case Takes New Turn Five Years Later, CBI's Closure Report Called a Mere Facade

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has termed the CBI's report as incomplete. Lawyer Varun Singh stated, "If the CBI wanted to find the truth, they should have presented the chats, technical records, witness statements, and medical records in court. But they did nothing. This report is just a show, which will not stand in court. We will challenge the report in court." In this situation, Sushant Singh Rajput's family will now file a protest petition and seek further investigation from the court.