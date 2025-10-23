Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Takes New Turn Five Years Later, CBI's Closure Report Called a Mere Facade

The family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has completely rejected the CBI's closure report, calling it incomplete and superficial. Along with this, the family has stated that there are many shortcomings in the investigation of the case and they will challenge this report in court.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

SSR Case Update

SSR Case (Image: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput CBI Closure Report: A new turn has emerged in the mysterious death case of Bollywood's late star Sushant Singh Rajput. The closure report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been outright rejected by Sushant's family. The family alleges that the report is incomplete, superficial, and devoid of evidence, with several shortcomings in the investigation. Through their lawyer, Varun Singh, the family has clarified that they will challenge this report in court and continue their fight for justice.

Family's Strong Opposition: What Did Lawyer Varun Singh Say?

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has termed the CBI's report as incomplete. Lawyer Varun Singh stated, "If the CBI wanted to find the truth, they should have presented the chats, technical records, witness statements, and medical records in court. But they did nothing. This report is just a show, which will not stand in court. We will challenge the report in court." In this situation, Sushant Singh Rajput's family will now file a protest petition and seek further investigation from the court.

What Did the CBI Report Say?

According to the report, the CBI stated in its closure report that no evidence was found against Rhea Chakraborty to prove that she had illegally confined Sushant Singh Rajput, threatened him, abetted his suicide, or taken possession of his money and property.

Sushant Found Hanging in His Apartment

This case remains in the spotlight even five years after Sushant's death. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Initially, it was considered a suicide, but his father, K.K. Singh, filed an FIR in Patna, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting suicide, financial fraud, and mental harassment. Rhea also filed a counter-complaint in Mumbai, accusing Sushant's sisters of administering medicines through fake medical prescriptions.

This case is not just an investigation into a death, but also raises questions about Bollywood's transparency and the justice system. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next court hearing. Sushant's fans and his family are still awaiting justice today.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 12:14 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput Case Takes New Turn Five Years Later, CBI's Closure Report Called a Mere Facade

