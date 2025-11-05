Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: The horror-comedy 'Thamma' has reached the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide at the box office in 2025. Considering the film's popularity, it can be said that it might even cross the ₹200 crore mark in the coming weeks.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Thamma Film

Will Thama break records of Akshay Kumar’s three films? (Photo source: IMDb)

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Released two weeks ago, the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has earned a significant amount in its first 15 days since its release. It has collected ₹135.75 crore so far, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark in the coming days.

Crosses ₹100 Crore in the First Week

Thamma had a spectacular first week, earning ₹108.4 crore. By the 15th day in India, the film had collected a total of ₹123.80 crore. Its worldwide collection on the 15th day reached ₹135.75 crore, indicating a consistent positive response. The film has been well-received not only in India but also internationally. Given its popularity, it is likely to surpass the ₹200 crore mark in the coming weeks.

Will 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

In two weeks, the film Thamma has achieved remarkable success at the worldwide box office, collecting ₹135.75 crore. It is now poised to give tough competition to Akshay Kumar's films released this year, such as 'Housefull 5', 'Kesari Chapter 2', and 'Sky Force'. According to reports from sacnilk, 'Housefull 5' grossed ₹288.67 crore at the box office, 'Sky Force', released in January, earned ₹168.88 crore, while 'Kesari Chapter 2' collected ₹145.00 crore.

The horror-comedy Thamma has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide of 2025. Considering its popularity, it is anticipated that the film might cross the ₹200 crore mark in the upcoming weeks.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Hindi Films of 2025




























































RankFilm TitleCollection
1Chhawa₹807.91 crore
2Saiyara₹577.63 crore
3War 2₹365.00 crore
4Housefull 5₹288.67 crore
5Sitare Zameen Par₹267.52 crore
6Raid 2₹243.06 crore
7Sikandar₹190.70 crore
8Sky Force₹168.88 crore
9Kesari Chapter 2₹145.00 crore
10Thamma₹135.75 crore

Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films of 2025.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 5th ₹100 Crore Film

'Thamma', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has become the 5th film in Ayushmann Khurrana's career to cross the ₹100 crore mark.



































RankFilm TitleCollection
1Dream Girl₹141.3 crore
2Badhaai Ho₹137.31 crore
3Thamma₹135.75 crore (So far)
4Bala₹116.38 crore
5Dream Girl 2₹106.71 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's 5th ₹100 Crore Film.

This film, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Ayushmann Khurrana, is being greatly appreciated by the audience. It remains to be seen whether the film will cross the ₹200 crore mark.

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 09:13 am

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

