Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

Will Thama break records of Akshay Kumar’s three films? (Photo source: IMDb)
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Released two weeks ago, the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has earned a significant amount in its first 15 days since its release. It has collected ₹135.75 crore so far, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark in the coming days.
Thamma had a spectacular first week, earning ₹108.4 crore. By the 15th day in India, the film had collected a total of ₹123.80 crore. Its worldwide collection on the 15th day reached ₹135.75 crore, indicating a consistent positive response. The film has been well-received not only in India but also internationally. Given its popularity, it is likely to surpass the ₹200 crore mark in the coming weeks.
In two weeks, the film Thamma has achieved remarkable success at the worldwide box office, collecting ₹135.75 crore. It is now poised to give tough competition to Akshay Kumar's films released this year, such as 'Housefull 5', 'Kesari Chapter 2', and 'Sky Force'. According to reports from sacnilk, 'Housefull 5' grossed ₹288.67 crore at the box office, 'Sky Force', released in January, earned ₹168.88 crore, while 'Kesari Chapter 2' collected ₹145.00 crore.
The horror-comedy Thamma has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide of 2025. Considering its popularity, it is anticipated that the film might cross the ₹200 crore mark in the upcoming weeks.
|Rank
|Film Title
|Collection
|1
|Chhawa
|₹807.91 crore
|2
|Saiyara
|₹577.63 crore
|3
|War 2
|₹365.00 crore
|4
|Housefull 5
|₹288.67 crore
|5
|Sitare Zameen Par
|₹267.52 crore
|6
|Raid 2
|₹243.06 crore
|7
|Sikandar
|₹190.70 crore
|8
|Sky Force
|₹168.88 crore
|9
|Kesari Chapter 2
|₹145.00 crore
|10
|Thamma
|₹135.75 crore
'Thamma', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has become the 5th film in Ayushmann Khurrana's career to cross the ₹100 crore mark.
|Rank
|Film Title
|Collection
|1
|Dream Girl
|₹141.3 crore
|2
|Badhaai Ho
|₹137.31 crore
|3
|Thamma
|₹135.75 crore (So far)
|4
|Bala
|₹116.38 crore
|5
|Dream Girl 2
|₹106.71 crore
This film, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Ayushmann Khurrana, is being greatly appreciated by the audience. It remains to be seen whether the film will cross the ₹200 crore mark.
