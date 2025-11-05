Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Released two weeks ago, the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has earned a significant amount in its first 15 days since its release. It has collected ₹135.75 crore so far, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark in the coming days.