Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Vivek Answers Key Questions on Success, Money and Power of Knowledge

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who made his Bollywood debut with the gangster film 'Company', spoke about his business and film career in an interview. Details are inside.

3 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Vivek Oberoi photos

Vivek Oberoi (Image: IMDb)

Actor Vivek Oberoi: Actor Vivek Oberoi, who made his Bollywood debut with the gangster film 'Company', has not achieved significant success in the industry. His film career has always been full of ups and downs. Along with Bollywood, the actor has also been seen in South Indian films. However, apart from films, he has also made a name for himself as a successful businessman. According to reports, he currently has a net worth of ₹1,200 crore. Vivek Oberoi is counted among the richest celebrities in the film industry.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Vivek said, "When I realised that I knew how to make money, I kept repeating it. There was a high and a kick in it. But then I wanted to understand how to invest it, and I started studying economics."

Learned Economics from a Pan Seller

Vivek also shared that he learned about stock management, financing, and deals from a pan seller outside his college. He called it the "Dolphin version" of microfinancing. It became like a partnership, and he was getting a 6-7% return every month, which was profitable.

The actor further explained, "Initially, I also incurred losses, but I believed that the money would be earned back in the coming months so that my partner and I would not lose morale. Eventually, I was doing microfinance for the entire line of dosa, tea, and pan-bidi there." Vivek also added, "When I was 17-18 years old, I thought this would be huge. I invested all my money without any method or knowledge. And due to that wrong decision, I lost 60-70 percent of my two-and-a-half years of savings. This one wrong decision became a life lesson for me, and after that, I never made any decision in haste."

Also Talked About Films

Speaking about his journey in films, Vivek said that the environment in the film industry is not very conducive, and talent is not valued here, with a lot of drama surrounding it. However, the same happens in business too. He mentioned that when he started acting, his business skills waned a bit because he wasn't finding success in films, and at that time, he was earning money just by cutting ribbons at inaugurations and attending weddings.

A Wise Person Learns From Their Failures

Further, Vivek said, "I think a wise person learns more from their failures than from enjoying their success."

I Was a Bit Frustrated Because…

When asked why he started doing business, he replied: "I was a bit frustrated because I wanted to do a lot in life, but I was being pulled back a lot. When I took two steps forward, I was pushed four steps back. I had two options: one was to become a victim, and the other was to understand how to write a winning script in this situation. 'If I can't win in this dimension, how do I change the dimension myself?' So I did just that... instead of jumping straight ahead, I started jumping sideways."

I Am Not a One-Night Stand

To this question, Vivek gave a very precise answer, saying, "I am not a one-night stand kind of person, I believe in marriage. My focus is not on making money, but on building wealth."

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the upcoming films 'Masti 4' and 'Ramayana'.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 04:00 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Answers Key Questions on Success, Money and Power of Knowledge

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Announces Candidacy, Pays Tribute to Brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Divya Gautam
Entertainment

Jimmy Shergill's Father Passes Away Amidst Family Grief

Jimmy shergill father Satyajit Singh Shergill Dies
Bollywood

Rekha to Urmila Dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Party, Stars Descend on the Red Carpet

मनीष मल्होत्रा की पार्टी में रेखा से उर्मिला तक ने बिखेरा ग्लैमर का तड़का, जमीं पर उतरे ये सितारे
Bollywood

Salman Khan Reacts to Arijit Singh Controversy on BB 19

सलमान खान ने खुद बताया गलत, अरिजीत सिंह पर दिया ये बड़ा बयान
Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional, Makes Big Statement About Wife Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan wins Best Actor Filmfare Awards
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.