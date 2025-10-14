Vivek Answers Key Questions on Success, Money and Power of Knowledge

The actor further explained, "Initially, I also incurred losses, but I believed that the money would be earned back in the coming months so that my partner and I would not lose morale. Eventually, I was doing microfinance for the entire line of dosa, tea, and pan-bidi there." Vivek also added, "When I was 17-18 years old, I thought this would be huge. I invested all my money without any method or knowledge. And due to that wrong decision, I lost 60-70 percent of my two-and-a-half years of savings. This one wrong decision became a life lesson for me, and after that, I never made any decision in haste."