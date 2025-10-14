Vivek Answers Key Questions on Success, Money and Power of Knowledge

Vivek Oberoi (Image: IMDb)
Actor Vivek Oberoi: Actor Vivek Oberoi, who made his Bollywood debut with the gangster film 'Company', has not achieved significant success in the industry. His film career has always been full of ups and downs. Along with Bollywood, the actor has also been seen in South Indian films. However, apart from films, he has also made a name for himself as a successful businessman. According to reports, he currently has a net worth of ₹1,200 crore. Vivek Oberoi is counted among the richest celebrities in the film industry.
In a recent interview with NDTV, Vivek said, "When I realised that I knew how to make money, I kept repeating it. There was a high and a kick in it. But then I wanted to understand how to invest it, and I started studying economics."
Vivek also shared that he learned about stock management, financing, and deals from a pan seller outside his college. He called it the "Dolphin version" of microfinancing. It became like a partnership, and he was getting a 6-7% return every month, which was profitable.
The actor further explained, "Initially, I also incurred losses, but I believed that the money would be earned back in the coming months so that my partner and I would not lose morale. Eventually, I was doing microfinance for the entire line of dosa, tea, and pan-bidi there." Vivek also added, "When I was 17-18 years old, I thought this would be huge. I invested all my money without any method or knowledge. And due to that wrong decision, I lost 60-70 percent of my two-and-a-half years of savings. This one wrong decision became a life lesson for me, and after that, I never made any decision in haste."
Speaking about his journey in films, Vivek said that the environment in the film industry is not very conducive, and talent is not valued here, with a lot of drama surrounding it. However, the same happens in business too. He mentioned that when he started acting, his business skills waned a bit because he wasn't finding success in films, and at that time, he was earning money just by cutting ribbons at inaugurations and attending weddings.
Further, Vivek said, "I think a wise person learns more from their failures than from enjoying their success."
When asked why he started doing business, he replied: "I was a bit frustrated because I wanted to do a lot in life, but I was being pulled back a lot. When I took two steps forward, I was pushed four steps back. I had two options: one was to become a victim, and the other was to understand how to write a winning script in this situation. 'If I can't win in this dimension, how do I change the dimension myself?' So I did just that... instead of jumping straight ahead, I started jumping sideways."
To this question, Vivek gave a very precise answer, saying, "I am not a one-night stand kind of person, I believe in marriage. My focus is not on making money, but on building wealth."
On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the upcoming films 'Masti 4' and 'Ramayana'.
