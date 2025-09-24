Zubeen Garg's Ashes to be Distributed Online: Assam Government's Decision Explained

Zubeen Garg Ashes Online Distribution: Singer Zubeen Garg, whose death left millions heartbroken, is deeply mourned by his fans. His last rites were performed with full state honours in Kamaruchi on Tuesday. Several videos emerged from the ceremony, including one showing a fan sitting by his pyre, a sight that moved many to tears. Garg's death resulted from a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His body was subsequently brought to his ancestral village, where a massive crowd gathered. In response, the Assam government made the significant decision to distribute the singer's ashes to his fans.
The outpouring of love for Zubeen Garg has been unprecedented. Honouring the sentiments of his fans, the Assam government announced that Zubeen Garg's ashes will be distributed to organisations and individuals who apply online. This information was shared by Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu. He also mentioned that a memorial will be constructed at the site where Garg's pyre was lit.
Speaking to reporters in Kamaruchi, Minister Pegu stated, “The Assam government will launch a user-friendly online portal. Through this portal, organisations and institutions can apply to receive the ashes of their beloved artist. The Culture Department will oversee this process.”
Pegu further added, “Priority will be given to organisations, and if ashes remain and individual applicants exist, the department will consider them as well.” It's noteworthy that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced that a portion of Zubeen's ashes would be taken to Jorhat, where the singer spent his early years, fulfilling the wishes of residents who desired his final journey to conclude there.
The minister now clarifies that all rituals associated with the thirteenth day after Zubeen's death will be performed in Jorhat, and a memorial will also be constructed there. The location for this memorial will be selected soon. Pegu also mentioned that work to secure the site of the Kamaruchi memorial began on Tuesday night. Barriers have been erected around the cremation site, and a permanent boundary wall will be constructed shortly. A police outpost will also be established for security, allowing people to pay their respects to Zubeen.