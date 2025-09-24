Zubeen Garg's Ashes to be Distributed Online: Assam Government's Decision Explained

The minister now clarifies that all rituals associated with the thirteenth day after Zubeen's death will be performed in Jorhat, and a memorial will also be constructed there. The location for this memorial will be selected soon. Pegu also mentioned that work to secure the site of the Kamaruchi memorial began on Tuesday night. Barriers have been erected around the cremation site, and a permanent boundary wall will be constructed shortly. A police outpost will also be established for security, allowing people to pay their respects to Zubeen.