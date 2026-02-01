MP: Another airport to come up, CM Mohan Yadav makes big announcement

Another airport will be built in Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav made this announcement. He announced the construction of a mini airport in Burhanpur.
CM Mohan Yadav said that Burhanpur is famous as the 'City of Weavers' due to its textile production. He said that this district is a major centre of the powerloom industry. From agriculture, textile manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals to the furniture industry, and from pipe manufacturing to equipment manufacturing, Burhanpur is unparalleled.
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that due to the increasing demand in the textile industry, cotton is also cultivated on a large scale here. This cultivation not only increases the income of farmers but also strengthens industries. The bananas from here are also famous across the country. CM Mohan Yadav spoke about further expanding the processing, storage, and export facilities for major products of Burhanpur like bananas and cotton.
The 33rd installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana was released during the programme. CM Mohan Yadav said that the state government is making every possible effort for the bright future of the sons and daughters of the state. He called upon the people of the state to encourage mass marriages.
CM Mohan Yadav further said that after the completion of the Tapti Groundwater Mega Recharge project, the land of Burhanpur will become even more fertile. He said that the country's first "PM Mitra Park" is being built in Dhar, which will benefit cotton-producing farmers. Mohan Yadav announced that a mini airport will be developed in Burhanpur, describing it as a major boost for the region’s connectivity.
MP's Water Resources Minister and Guardian Minister of Burhanpur district, Tulsiram Silawat, said that a large irrigation project worth ₹922.51 crore in Burhanpur will provide irrigation facilities in 17,700 hectares. More than ₹1673 crore will be spent on the Nawatha irrigation project, benefiting 22,000 farmer families. With efforts over the last two years, irrigation facilities will be extended to a total of 85,133 hectares in Burhanpur.
Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil said that 15,000 beneficiaries in Burhanpur have received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Burhanpur MLA and former minister Archana Chitnis said that Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has approved an irrigation project worth ₹1673 crore in the cabinet for the overall development of Burhanpur district. Burhanpur is receiving the gift of the Tapti Groundwater Mega Recharge project. The foundation stone was also laid for the management of 19 drains to clean the Tapti river under the Amrit 2.0 scheme.