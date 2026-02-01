14 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Burhanpur

MP: Another airport to come up, CM Mohan Yadav makes big announcement

Burhanpur Airport - A mini airport will be built in Burhanpur, famous for its textile manufacturing, agriculture, medicine, and furniture industries.

2 min read

Burhanpur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

new airport

Another airport will be built in Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav made this announcement. He announced the construction of a mini airport in Burhanpur.

CM Mohan Yadav said that Burhanpur is famous as the 'City of Weavers' due to its textile production. He said that this district is a major centre of the powerloom industry. From agriculture, textile manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals to the furniture industry, and from pipe manufacturing to equipment manufacturing, Burhanpur is unparalleled.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that due to the increasing demand in the textile industry, cotton is also cultivated on a large scale here. This cultivation not only increases the income of farmers but also strengthens industries. The bananas from here are also famous across the country. CM Mohan Yadav spoke about further expanding the processing, storage, and export facilities for major products of Burhanpur like bananas and cotton.

The 33rd installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana was released during the programme. CM Mohan Yadav said that the state government is making every possible effort for the bright future of the sons and daughters of the state. He called upon the people of the state to encourage mass marriages.

Burhanpur to get new airport

CM Mohan Yadav further said that after the completion of the Tapti Groundwater Mega Recharge project, the land of Burhanpur will become even more fertile. He said that the country's first "PM Mitra Park" is being built in Dhar, which will benefit cotton-producing farmers. Mohan Yadav announced that a mini airport will be developed in Burhanpur, describing it as a major boost for the region’s connectivity.

Irrigation facility in 17,700 hectares through a project worth ₹922.51 crore

MP's Water Resources Minister and Guardian Minister of Burhanpur district, Tulsiram Silawat, said that a large irrigation project worth ₹922.51 crore in Burhanpur will provide irrigation facilities in 17,700 hectares. More than ₹1673 crore will be spent on the Nawatha irrigation project, benefiting 22,000 farmer families. With efforts over the last two years, irrigation facilities will be extended to a total of 85,133 hectares in Burhanpur.

Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil said that 15,000 beneficiaries in Burhanpur have received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Burhanpur MLA and former minister Archana Chitnis said that Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has approved an irrigation project worth ₹1673 crore in the cabinet for the overall development of Burhanpur district. Burhanpur is receiving the gift of the Tapti Groundwater Mega Recharge project. The foundation stone was also laid for the management of 19 drains to clean the Tapti river under the Amrit 2.0 scheme.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 08:17 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Burhanpur / MP: Another airport to come up, CM Mohan Yadav makes big announcement

Big News

View All

Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Burhanpur: Blood deficiency crisis among women, 42 deaths reported in two years

Burhanpur

Passengers Alert: Heavy Rain Slows Trains, This Train Cancelled

train cancelled heavy rain in Jammu railway divison mp news
Burhanpur

Woman Attempts Suicide in Court After Receiving Life Sentence

Woman Attempts Suicide in Court After Receiving Life Sentence
Burhanpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.