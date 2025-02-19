Bank Strike: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days

A crucial meeting of senior officials from all constituent parties of the United Forum of Bank Union was held on Tuesday at the City Centre office of the SBI Officers’ Association to prepare for this strike (Bank strike). Vivek Rawat (United Forum of Bank Union, Convenor) stated that the meeting decided that on 21st February, all bank officers and employees will protest against the government’s anti-people, anti-employee activities.

Union Protest Demonstration On the same day at 5:30 PM, various bank unions will stage a protest demonstration at the PNB’s Saada branch in City Centre. The United Forum of Bank Union meeting also unanimously appointed Shailesh Kumar (SBI Award Staff, Deputy Secretary), Devvrat Sikarwar (PNB), and Saurabh Sikarwar (BOI) as co-convenors.