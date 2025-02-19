scriptBank Strike: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Business

Bank Strike: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days

Bank Strike: If you have any pending bank-related work, please complete it as soon as possible to avoid any inconvenience later. Read the full story…

GwaliorFeb 19, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

bank will closed in mp

Bank will closed in MP due to strike

MP News: A nationwide bank strike is planned for 24th and 25th March under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Union. This strike will affect government banks across the country, including Madhya Pradesh, on Monday and Tuesday. Furthermore, with the fourth Saturday of the month falling on 22nd February and Sunday on 23rd February, government banks will remain closed for four consecutive days.
A crucial meeting of senior officials from all constituent parties of the United Forum of Bank Union was held on Tuesday at the City Centre office of the SBI Officers’ Association to prepare for this strike (Bank strike). Vivek Rawat (United Forum of Bank Union, Convenor) stated that the meeting decided that on 21st February, all bank officers and employees will protest against the government’s anti-people, anti-employee activities.

Union Protest Demonstration

On the same day at 5:30 PM, various bank unions will stage a protest demonstration at the PNB’s Saada branch in City Centre. The United Forum of Bank Union meeting also unanimously appointed Shailesh Kumar (SBI Award Staff, Deputy Secretary), Devvrat Sikarwar (PNB), and Saurabh Sikarwar (BOI) as co-convenors.

News / Business / Bank Strike: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days

