Bank Holiday Alert: Strike on January 27, banks shut for four days from tomorrow

Banks to remain closed for four days: Banks are set to be closed for four consecutive days starting tomorrow, January 24. If you have any bank-related work, it would be best to get it done today. Bank employees are going on strike on January 27 to press their long-standing demands. Consequently, there will be no banking operations for four full days. However, the government is also making efforts to prevent the strike. A meeting was held in Delhi on January 22 regarding this matter, but no resolution was reached. It is reported that further discussions are scheduled for today; if an agreement is not reached, the strike will be confirmed. Therefore, it is advisable to complete all bank-related transactions today.
As per the current system, banks are closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. January 24 is a Saturday, followed by Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26, which is a public holiday for Republic Day. On January 27, a nationwide strike has been called by bank employee unions. Due to this, banks will be closed for four consecutive days, with no banking operations at the branches. Bank employees have been demanding a 5-day banking system for a considerable period, on which the government has not yet made any decision. This is the reason for the strike called on the 27th.
Although there will be no banking operations in bank branches during these four days, online services will continue to be available. Digital channels, including mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs, will remain operational. According to information, efforts to prevent the strike are ongoing. Discussions were held with bank unions on the evening of January 22, but no consensus could be reached. Another round of talks is scheduled for today, January 23. If an agreement is reached, the strike may be averted. In the past, it has happened on several occasions that strikes were called off at the last moment. However, if the strike is not averted, banks will remain closed for the entire four days.
Bank employees have been demanding that all Saturdays be declared holidays for a considerable time, but the government has not yet fulfilled their demand. An agreement has been reached between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the bank unions on this matter. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 25 last year, the Ministry of Finance had stated that the Indian Banks' Association had proposed declaring all Saturdays as holidays. Bank unions have also assured the government that the 5-day banking system will not affect work output. The proposal states that bank employees will work an additional 40 minutes each day.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has stated that the main demand is the implementation of a five-day working week, which includes holidays on all Saturdays. This change was agreed upon with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) during the salary revision settlement in March 2024, but it has not yet been notified for implementation. It is noteworthy that this proposal falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance. Along with the government, the RBI will also have to approve this proposal. Bank employees argue that if all Saturdays are holidays in various government offices, including the RBI and LIC, then why not in banks.
