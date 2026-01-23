Bank Holiday Alert: Strike on January 27, banks shut for four days from tomorrow

Banks to remain closed for four days: Banks are set to be closed for four consecutive days starting tomorrow, January 24. If you have any bank-related work, it would be best to get it done today. Bank employees are going on strike on January 27 to press their long-standing demands. Consequently, there will be no banking operations for four full days. However, the government is also making efforts to prevent the strike. A meeting was held in Delhi on January 22 regarding this matter, but no resolution was reached. It is reported that further discussions are scheduled for today; if an agreement is not reached, the strike will be confirmed. Therefore, it is advisable to complete all bank-related transactions today.