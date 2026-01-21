Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Fears of Major US-EU Trade War

This surge in gold prices is attributed to the apprehension of a trade war between the United States and the European Union, a weakening dollar, and strong retail demand. The US and the EU are on the brink of a major trade war, which could have a significant impact on the global economy. Furthermore, there are fears of the NATO alliance breaking apart. According to media reports, the European Parliament may soon revoke the agreement reached in July with the US on a trade deal. Meanwhile, Trump has stated that he will not back down from his intention to buy Greenland.