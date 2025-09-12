File ITR if you made these 5 transactions, or face an Income Tax notice

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is approaching. If you haven't filed your ITR yet, do so as soon as possible. 15 September 2025 is the last date for filing ITR. If you fail to file your ITR by this deadline, you can file a belated return until 31 December 2025. However, you will have to pay a late fee. In this article, we will tell you about five transactions after which filing an ITR becomes mandatory.