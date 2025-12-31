India's Blow to China's Earnings: Tariff Imposed on Steel Imports, These Stocks in Focus!

China has consistently been exporting its cheap goods to the Indian market. Due to their low prices, Chinese goods are in high demand. However, local businesses have to bear the brunt of this. The same is happening in the case of steel. Therefore, the government has imposed a duty on Chinese imports for three years. According to a notification published in the government gazette, duty will be levied on supplies from Nepal and Vietnam, in addition to China. It is noteworthy that in April 2025, the government had imposed a 12% tariff on all imports from abroad for 200 days, the duration of which ended in November.