Revised ITR Deadline Approaching: File Today and Avoid These Common Mistakes

If you are among those worried about delays in AY 2025-26 (FY 2024-25) income tax refunds, you have only a few days left to file a revised Income Tax Return (ITR). The deadline for filing a revised return is December 31, 2025. The Income Tax Department is sending notices to individuals whose returns show discrepancies.
If you miss this deadline, your case could be subjected to detailed scrutiny, which may lead to refund delays and an increased tax liability. Therefore, remember that –
The Income Tax Department is informing those whose returns have issues via email. Salaried employees form the largest group affected by this. Let's understand why this is happening – in most cases, individuals claim deductions like 80C, 80D, or HRA in their ITR but do not get their TDS reduced by informing their employer during their employment. The result is a mismatch between salary data, Form 26AS, and the return.
Many taxpayers also make the mistake of choosing the wrong tax regime, which has become a common problem. For instance, an employer deducts TDS under the new tax regime, but the taxpayer files the ITR under the old regime and claims deductions. Salaried individuals are more prone to this error, often not taking this minor mistake seriously, perhaps because they are unaware of its potential consequences.
If you want to avoid refund delays and prevent receiving notices from the Income Tax Department, you should pay attention to a few things. The department sends notices and holds refunds for any of these discrepancies.
