Gold and Silver Prices Tumble from All-Time Highs Amidst Profit-Taking and Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Along with gold, silver prices also recorded a substantial fall on Monday. On the last trading day of the previous week, the price of silver closed at ₹2,39,787 per kilogram on MCX. By Monday, silver prices closed at ₹2,24,429 per kilogram. Thus, the price dropped by ₹15,358 in a single day. However, silver prices saw a recovery on Tuesday morning. In early trading, prices were seen trading at ₹2,33,800 per kilogram, an increase of ₹9,371. Nevertheless, prices are still down by ₹5,987 compared to Friday.