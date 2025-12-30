30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Tumble from All-Time Highs Amidst Profit-Taking and Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Silver Price Today: Profit-taking at high levels and reduced geopolitical tensions have caused gold and silver prices to fall significantly from their all-time highs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

File Picture: Patrika

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices saw a significant drop on Monday. These metals experienced heavy profit-taking at higher levels. A reduction in geopolitical tensions and profit-booking fuelled this decline. On the last trading day of the previous week, Friday, gold futures on the MCX exchange were priced at ₹1,39,873 per 10 grams. By Monday, the first trading day of the current week, gold prices fell to ₹1,34,942 per 10 grams. Thus, prices dropped by approximately ₹5,000 in a single day.

In early trading on Tuesday, gold was seen trading on MCX at ₹1,35,541 per 10 grams, up 0.44 per cent or ₹599. However, compared to last Friday, the prices are down by ₹4,332.

Significant Drop in Silver Prices

Along with gold, silver prices also recorded a substantial fall on Monday. On the last trading day of the previous week, the price of silver closed at ₹2,39,787 per kilogram on MCX. By Monday, silver prices closed at ₹2,24,429 per kilogram. Thus, the price dropped by ₹15,358 in a single day. However, silver prices saw a recovery on Tuesday morning. In early trading, prices were seen trading at ₹2,33,800 per kilogram, an increase of ₹9,371. Nevertheless, prices are still down by ₹5,987 compared to Friday.

Why Did Prices Fall?

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both discussed a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. This signals a reduction in geopolitical tensions. Consequently, gold weakened as a safe-haven asset, impacting prices. Additionally, profit-taking was observed in gold and silver at higher levels.

Global Gold and Silver Prices

On COMEX, global gold prices were seen trading at $4,376.60 per ounce on Tuesday morning, up by $33. Gold Spot was trading at $4,363 per ounce, up 0.71 per cent or $30.93. Meanwhile, global silver prices on COMEX were trading at $74.07 per ounce, up 5.18 per cent or $3.61. Silver Spot was trading at $74.53 per ounce, up 3.33 per cent or $2.40.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 10:49 am

English News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Tumble from All-Time Highs Amidst Profit-Taking and Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold Prices Tumble, Silver Surges by ₹12,000: Today's Rates Revealed

Gold Rate Today
Business

Revised ITR Deadline Approaching: File Today and Avoid These Common Mistakes

Business

Ratan Tata: The Legacy Lives On Through India’s Unicorn Startups

Business

New Rules from January 1, 2026: Complete These 4 Essential Tasks Before Year-End to Avoid Significant Losses

Business

Flying From 11 Cities May Become Expensive

Airport
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.