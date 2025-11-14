Gold Prices Dip Today: Latest Rates for 24, 22, 18, 14 Carat Gold at Tanishq and Joyalukkas

Gold Price Today (Image: Patrika)
Gold Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. On the last trading day of the week, Friday, gold was seen trading in the red. On the MCX exchange on Friday evening, the domestic futures price of gold was trading down by 0.77 per cent, or Rs 982, at Rs 1,25,769 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the domestic futures price of silver was trading down by 1.01 per cent, or Rs 1637, at Rs 1,60,833 per kilogram on MCX.
Talking about the domestic spot prices of gold, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,25,430 per 10 grams. The rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,22,420 per 10 grams. The rate of 20-carat gold is Rs 1,11,630 per 10 grams. The rate of 18-carat gold is Rs 1,01,600 per 10 grams. While the rate of 14-carat gold is Rs 80,900 per 10 grams.
|Carat
|Rate (₹) per 10 grams
|24 Carat
|1,25,430
|22 Carat
|1,22,420
|20 Carat
|1,11,630
|18 Carat
|1,01,600
|14 Carat
|80,900
On Friday, November 14, 2025, Tanishq is selling 22-carat gold at Rs 1,17,600 per 10 grams. Tanishq is selling 18-carat gold at Rs 96,220 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, it is selling 24-carat gold at Rs 1,28,290 per 10 grams.
|Jewellery Brand
|24 Carat (₹)
|22 Carat (₹)
|18 Carat (₹)
|Tanishq
|1,28,290
|1,17,600
|96,220
|Joyalukkas
|1,27,040
|1,16,450
|95,280
On Friday, November 14, 2025, 24-carat gold is available at Rs 1,27,040 per 10 grams at Joyalukkas. Here, 22-carat gold is available at Rs 1,16,450 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is available at Rs 95,280 per 10 grams.
Global gold prices are witnessing a decline today, Friday. On COMEX, gold was seen trading down by 0.49 per cent, or $20.60, at $4173.90 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading down by $0.31 at $4171.21 per ounce. On the other hand, the global price of silver was seen trading down by 1.01 per cent, or $0.54, at $52.64 per ounce on COMEX on Friday evening.
