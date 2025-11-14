Gold Prices Dip Today: Latest Rates for 24, 22, 18, 14 Carat Gold at Tanishq and Joyalukkas

Gold Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. On the last trading day of the week, Friday, gold was seen trading in the red. On the MCX exchange on Friday evening, the domestic futures price of gold was trading down by 0.77 per cent, or Rs 982, at Rs 1,25,769 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the domestic futures price of silver was trading down by 1.01 per cent, or Rs 1637, at Rs 1,60,833 per kilogram on MCX.