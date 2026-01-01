1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on the first day of the New Year? Full list of non-working days in January

RBI Bank Holiday List for January 2026: Banks will remain closed in some cities on the first day of the new year, while operations will be normal elsewhere. There are several holidays falling in January, but these will vary depending on the location.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Bank Holiday January

Banks to remain closed in some cities today (Image Source: AI)

Are Banks Open on 1 January 2026? The new year has begun. As the clock struck 12 on the night of December 31, the whole world rejoiced. After celebrating all night, many people will be on holiday today, January 1, 2026. In such a situation, the question arises whether banks will be operational. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will not be closed across the country today. Banking operations will be suspended only in a few cities.

Holiday in Some Places

The RBI releases a list of bank holidays every year. This list is based on festivals, etc., in different states. Therefore, bank holidays vary from state to state. All places remain closed on national festivals like Republic Day. On January 1, 2026, banks will not be operational in some places, while banking activities will continue as usual in other places.

No Work Here Today

Due to New Year celebrations and the Gaan-Ngai festival, banks will remain closed today, January 1, 2026, in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong. Work will continue as usual in other places. There will be many holidays in banks this month. If weekly offs are also included, the number will be higher. Under the current system, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Sunday is a weekly holiday.

When Are the Holidays This Month?

January 1, 2026 – New Year/Gaan-Ngai (Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong)

January 2 – New Year Festival/Mannam Jayanti (Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram)

January 3 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti (Uttar Pradesh)

January 4 – Sunday Weekly Holiday (Banks will be closed everywhere)

January 10 – Second Saturday of the month (Banks will be closed everywhere)

January 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (West Bengal)

January 14 – Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)

January 15 – Uttarayan Punya Kaal/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makar Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)

January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)

January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)

January 18 – Sunday, Weekly Holiday (Banks will be closed everywhere)

January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birthday/Saraswati Puja (Sri Panchami)/Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti/Basant Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)

January 24 – Fourth Saturday of the month (Banks will be closed everywhere)

January 25 – Sunday, Weekly Holiday (Banks will be closed everywhere)

January 26 – Republic Day (Banks will be closed everywhere)

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 08:26 am

English News / Business / Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on the first day of the New Year? Full list of non-working days in January

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Silver Prices Tumble by ₹22,000 in 3 Days Ahead of New Year, Gold Down ₹5,000

Business

India's Blow to China's Earnings: Tariff Imposed on Steel Imports, These Stocks in Focus!

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Tumble from All-Time Highs Amidst Profit-Taking and Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Gold Prices Tumble, Silver Surges by ₹12,000: Today's Rates Revealed

Gold Rate Today
Business

Revised ITR Deadline Approaching: File Today and Avoid These Common Mistakes

Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.