Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on the first day of the New Year? Full list of non-working days in January

Are Banks Open on 1 January 2026? The new year has begun. As the clock struck 12 on the night of December 31, the whole world rejoiced. After celebrating all night, many people will be on holiday today, January 1, 2026. In such a situation, the question arises whether banks will be operational. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will not be closed across the country today. Banking operations will be suspended only in a few cities.