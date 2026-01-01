Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on the first day of the New Year? Full list of non-working days in January

Banks to remain closed in some cities today (Image Source: AI)
Are Banks Open on 1 January 2026? The new year has begun. As the clock struck 12 on the night of December 31, the whole world rejoiced. After celebrating all night, many people will be on holiday today, January 1, 2026. In such a situation, the question arises whether banks will be operational. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will not be closed across the country today. Banking operations will be suspended only in a few cities.
The RBI releases a list of bank holidays every year. This list is based on festivals, etc., in different states. Therefore, bank holidays vary from state to state. All places remain closed on national festivals like Republic Day. On January 1, 2026, banks will not be operational in some places, while banking activities will continue as usual in other places.
Due to New Year celebrations and the Gaan-Ngai festival, banks will remain closed today, January 1, 2026, in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong. Work will continue as usual in other places. There will be many holidays in banks this month. If weekly offs are also included, the number will be higher. Under the current system, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Sunday is a weekly holiday.
January 1, 2026 – New Year/Gaan-Ngai (Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong)
January 2 – New Year Festival/Mannam Jayanti (Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram)
January 3 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti (Uttar Pradesh)
January 4 – Sunday Weekly Holiday (Banks will be closed everywhere)
January 10 – Second Saturday of the month (Banks will be closed everywhere)
January 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (West Bengal)
January 14 – Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)
January 15 – Uttarayan Punya Kaal/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makar Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)
January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)
January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)
January 18 – Sunday, Weekly Holiday (Banks will be closed everywhere)
January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birthday/Saraswati Puja (Sri Panchami)/Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti/Basant Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
January 24 – Fourth Saturday of the month (Banks will be closed everywhere)
January 25 – Sunday, Weekly Holiday (Banks will be closed everywhere)
January 26 – Republic Day (Banks will be closed everywhere)
