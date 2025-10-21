Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Business

Gold Prices Fall Today, Silver Also Becomes Cheaper, Know Today's Rates

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices are seeing a decline today, Tuesday.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Gold Price Today

Gold and silver prices are falling. (PC: Gemini)

Gold Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a decline today, Tuesday, October 21. Gold traded in the red in international markets today. After prices reached an all-time high in the previous session, profit-taking is being observed in gold today. On COMEX, the global price of gold traded down 0.10 percent or $4.20 at $4,355.20 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot is currently trading down 0.37 percent or $16.33 at $4,339.97 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices Also Decline

Global silver prices are also witnessing a significant decline on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, silver traded down 1.25 percent or $0.65 on COMEX at $50.74 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot is currently trading down 1.23 percent or $0.65 at $51.80 per ounce.










































MetalMarketChange (%)Change (USD)Current Price (USD per ounce)
GoldCOMEX-0.10%-4.204,355.20
GoldSpot-0.37%-16.334,339.97
SilverCOMEX-1.25%-0.6550.74
SilverSpot-1.23%-0.6551.80

Domestic Prices May Also Decline

Gold and silver prices in India are primarily influenced by global trends. When prices rise in global markets, domestic markets also see a surge in prices. Conversely, when global markets decline, domestic market prices also fall. Today, Tuesday, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is closed due to Diwali. However, Muhurat trading will take place on MCX today. Muhurat trading will be held on MCX today between 01:45 p.m. and 02:45 p.m. A pre-open session will be held for this from 01:30 p.m. to 01:44 p.m.

What are the Futures Prices of Gold and Silver?

Trading took place on MCX on Monday. The domestic futures price of gold closed at Rs 1,30,588 per 10 grams on Monday, up 2.82 percent or Rs 3580. Meanwhile, the domestic futures price of silver closed at Rs 1,58,175 per kilogram, up 1 percent or Rs 1571.

21 Oct 2025 12:15 pm

English News / Business / Gold Prices Fall Today, Silver Also Becomes Cheaper, Know Today's Rates

