Gold Prices Fall Today, Silver Also Becomes Cheaper, Know Today's Rates

Gold and silver prices in India are primarily influenced by global trends. When prices rise in global markets, domestic markets also see a surge in prices. Conversely, when global markets decline, domestic market prices also fall. Today, Tuesday, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is closed due to Diwali. However, Muhurat trading will take place on MCX today. Muhurat trading will be held on MCX today between 01:45 p.m. and 02:45 p.m. A pre-open session will be held for this from 01:30 p.m. to 01:44 p.m.