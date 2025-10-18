Gold Prices Plummet Amidst US-China Tariff Truce; Silver Also Falls

Gold Price Today (Image: AI)
Gold Price Today: Good news for those planning to buy gold on Dhanteras. After a significant surge in gold prices in the past few weeks, a substantial drop has now been recorded. On Friday, prices of both gold and silver closed with a heavy decline in the global market. Gold also fell during the trading session on MCX on Friday. Profit-taking was observed in gold due to a temporary reduction in geopolitical and economic concerns.
During the trading session on Friday, gold prices on MCX fell by about 3% to Rs 1,25,957 per 10 grams. It had previously reached a record high of Rs 1,32,294 per 10 grams. Silver also witnessed a sharp decline, falling by over 8% to Rs 1,53,929 per kilogram during the trading session on Friday. It had previously reached Rs 1,70,415 per kilogram.
According to Ajay Kedia, Founder of Kedia Commodity, Trump is adopting a more conciliatory stance in the US-China tariff dispute, which is helping to ease tensions. Additionally, meaningful discussions are underway between America and Russia. This has weakened gold as a safe-haven asset.
A decline in gold prices was observed in the spot market. According to the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, the price of 24-carat gold on Saturday fell by Rs 1294 to Rs 1,29,580 per 10 grams.
Globally, gold prices saw a significant decline. On Friday, gold prices on COMEX closed with a substantial drop of 2.12%, or $91.30, at $4,213.30 per ounce.
Along with gold, silver prices also witnessed a significant decline globally. Silver prices on COMEX closed with a drop of 5.99%, or $3.19, at $50.10 per ounce.
