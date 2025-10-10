Gold Silver Price Today: Gold Prices Dip on Karwa Chauth, Silver Also Falls; Know Current Rates

A decline is being seen in gold and silver prices. (PC: Gemini)
Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices witnessed a decline on Friday. Gold futures traded in the red on the domestic futures market. In early trade, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.12 per cent, or Rs 143, lower at Rs 1,20,350 per 10 grams. This fall in gold prices was attributed to profit-taking at higher levels. Additionally, the easing of tensions between Israel and Hamas has weakened gold as a safe-haven asset. Prices are also declining globally.
Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a decline. Silver traded in the red on the domestic futures market on Friday morning. In early trade on MCX, silver was trading 0.77 per cent, or Rs 1132, lower at Rs 1,45,192 per kilogram. Globally, silver has also seen a decline.
Global gold prices witnessed a decline on Friday morning. On COMEX, global gold prices were trading 0.02 per cent, or $0.70, lower at $3,971.90 per ounce. Gold spot was trading 0.44 per cent, or $18.90, lower at $3,957.96 per ounce.
Along with gold, global silver prices also saw a decline on Friday. In early trade on COMEX, global silver prices were trading 0.20 per cent, or $0.08, lower at $47.08 per ounce. Silver spot was trading 0.17 per cent, or $0.04, lower at $49.24 per ounce.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending