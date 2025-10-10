Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold Prices Dip on Karwa Chauth, Silver Also Falls; Know Current Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: A decline has been observed in gold and silver prices. Profit-taking has been seen in gold and silver from their high levels due to a decrease in geopolitical tensions.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Gold Silver Price Today

A decline is being seen in gold and silver prices. (PC: Gemini)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices witnessed a decline on Friday. Gold futures traded in the red on the domestic futures market. In early trade, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.12 per cent, or Rs 143, lower at Rs 1,20,350 per 10 grams. This fall in gold prices was attributed to profit-taking at higher levels. Additionally, the easing of tensions between Israel and Hamas has weakened gold as a safe-haven asset. Prices are also declining globally.

Silver Prices Decline

Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a decline. Silver traded in the red on the domestic futures market on Friday morning. In early trade on MCX, silver was trading 0.77 per cent, or Rs 1132, lower at Rs 1,45,192 per kilogram. Globally, silver has also seen a decline.

Global Gold Prices

Global gold prices witnessed a decline on Friday morning. On COMEX, global gold prices were trading 0.02 per cent, or $0.70, lower at $3,971.90 per ounce. Gold spot was trading 0.44 per cent, or $18.90, lower at $3,957.96 per ounce.

Global Silver Prices

Along with gold, global silver prices also saw a decline on Friday. In early trade on COMEX, global silver prices were trading 0.20 per cent, or $0.08, lower at $47.08 per ounce. Silver spot was trading 0.17 per cent, or $0.04, lower at $49.24 per ounce.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 10:59 am

English News / Business / Gold Silver Price Today: Gold Prices Dip on Karwa Chauth, Silver Also Falls; Know Current Rates

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

UK-India Free Trade Agreement: Keir Starmer's India Visit, Biggest Post-Brexit Deal in Mumbai

UK-India Free Trade Agreement
World

Employee Quits After Receiving 330 Times Their Pay Due to Company Error

Mistaken Salary
World

How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

How to Check EPF Balance
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge to All-Time Highs, Silver Nears ₹1.5 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Indian Oil Market Divided Over Russian Crude Oil Purchases: Some Cut Back, Others Increase

Russian oil
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.