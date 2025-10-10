Gold Silver Price Today: Gold Prices Dip on Karwa Chauth, Silver Also Falls; Know Current Rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices witnessed a decline on Friday. Gold futures traded in the red on the domestic futures market. In early trade, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading 0.12 per cent, or Rs 143, lower at Rs 1,20,350 per 10 grams. This fall in gold prices was attributed to profit-taking at higher levels. Additionally, the easing of tensions between Israel and Hamas has weakened gold as a safe-haven asset. Prices are also declining globally.