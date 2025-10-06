How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

You can check your PF account balance through the UMANG app as well. (PC: Pexels)
How to Check EPF Balance: Many people worry about how to check their PF account balance, often unaware of the process. Today, we will share some methods that will allow you to check your PF account balance in an instant. These methods will also help you verify if your company is depositing money into your PF account every month. Let's find out.
If your mobile number is linked to your UAN (Universal Account Number), you can check your balance with just a missed call. You need to give a missed call to the number 9966044425. The call will automatically disconnect. Shortly after, you will receive an SMS from EPFO containing your PF balance.
If your mobile number is linked to your UAN, you can also get information about your PF account's current balance by sending an SMS. The number to send the SMS to is 7738299899. You need to type EPFOHO UAN ENG and send it to this number. Here, "ENG" signifies information in English. To receive information in Hindi, you should type "HIN" instead of "ENG". You will then receive a few SMS messages containing your PF account balance details.
You can view your complete PF passbook and interest details on the official EPFO website. To do this, you need to visit the EPFO website (https://www.epfindia.gov.in). Now, go to the "Employees" section and click on "Member Passbook". Log in using your UAN and password. You will then see your complete PF passbook, which will show employee and employer contributions. You will also find the interest earned on your PF here.
Through the UMANG app, you can not only check your PF balance but also submit claims and track the status of your claims. To do this, you need to download the UMANG app from the Play Store. Register here by entering your mobile number. Then, by going to the EPFO section, you can view your EPF passbook, claim status, and service history.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending