Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

How to Check PF Balance: Checking your PF account balance is quite easy. You can find out your PF balance through a missed call, via SMS, by visiting the EPFO website, and through the UMANG app.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

How to Check EPF Balance

You can check your PF account balance through the UMANG app as well. (PC: Pexels)

How to Check EPF Balance: Many people worry about how to check their PF account balance, often unaware of the process. Today, we will share some methods that will allow you to check your PF account balance in an instant. These methods will also help you verify if your company is depositing money into your PF account every month. Let's find out.

Check Balance via Missed Call

If your mobile number is linked to your UAN (Universal Account Number), you can check your balance with just a missed call. You need to give a missed call to the number 9966044425. The call will automatically disconnect. Shortly after, you will receive an SMS from EPFO containing your PF balance.

Know PF Account Balance by Sending SMS

If your mobile number is linked to your UAN, you can also get information about your PF account's current balance by sending an SMS. The number to send the SMS to is 7738299899. You need to type EPFOHO UAN ENG and send it to this number. Here, "ENG" signifies information in English. To receive information in Hindi, you should type "HIN" instead of "ENG". You will then receive a few SMS messages containing your PF account balance details.

View Passbook from EPFO Website

You can view your complete PF passbook and interest details on the official EPFO website. To do this, you need to visit the EPFO website (https://www.epfindia.gov.in). Now, go to the "Employees" section and click on "Member Passbook". Log in using your UAN and password. You will then see your complete PF passbook, which will show employee and employer contributions. You will also find the interest earned on your PF here.

Complete PF Information Available on UMANG App

Through the UMANG app, you can not only check your PF balance but also submit claims and track the status of your claims. To do this, you need to download the UMANG app from the Play Store. Register here by entering your mobile number. Then, by going to the EPFO section, you can view your EPF passbook, claim status, and service history.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 01:05 pm

English News / Business / How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold and Silver Prices Surge to All-Time Highs, Silver Nears ₹1.5 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Indian Oil Market Divided Over Russian Crude Oil Purchases: Some Cut Back, Others Increase

Russian oil
Business

US Tech Industry Sees Job Market Shift After H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Job tips for freshers, What to check in offer letter, Freshers guide before accepting job, Offer letter checklist, Job offer acceptance tips,
Business

Gold Prices Surge, Silver Soars: Jewellery Making More Expensive

Gold-silver prices on Diwali (Photo source- Patrika)
Business

India-US Trade Dispute Expected to End Within 8-10 Weeks: V. Nageswaran

India-US trade tariff resolution 2025
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.