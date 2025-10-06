How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

If your mobile number is linked to your UAN, you can also get information about your PF account's current balance by sending an SMS. The number to send the SMS to is 7738299899. You need to type EPFOHO UAN ENG and send it to this number. Here, "ENG" signifies information in English. To receive information in Hindi, you should type "HIN" instead of "ENG". You will then receive a few SMS messages containing your PF account balance details.