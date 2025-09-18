Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Business

India-US Trade Dispute Expected to End Within 8-10 Weeks: V. Nageswaran

The ongoing tariff dispute between India and the United States is expected to be resolved within 8-10 weeks. This could bring relief to Indian exporters.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

India-US trade tariff resolution 2025
India-US trade tariff resolution 2025 (Image: IANS)

India’s Principal Economic Advisor, V. Ananth Nageswaran, has offered reassuring news to the Indian industry. On Thursday, he expressed optimism that the ongoing tariff dispute between India and the United States could be resolved within the next 8 to 10 weeks. It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on India. Nageswaran made this statement while addressing a session organised by the India Chamber of Commerce. The Principal Economic Advisor explained that high-level talks are underway to resolve this issue between India and the US. He believes positive outcomes could emerge in the near future. Nageswaran stated, “I anticipate that a solution to the additional duties imposed on products from India to the US could be found within the next eight to ten weeks.”

Potential Tariff Reduction

He also mentioned that discussions are ongoing between the two countries regarding reciprocal tariffs. Currently, a total of up to 50% duty is levied on some Indian products in the US, of which 25% is an additional duty imposed due to the purchase of crude oil from Russia. The government aims to reduce this tariff to 15%, enabling Indian exporters to gain a competitive edge in the international market.

Comments on Modi-Trump Talks

Regarding a question about the recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Nageswaran stated that he expects a swift resolution to the tariff dispute. Speaking to news agency IANS, he said: “Negotiations are progressing, and I am confident that a solution will be found in the near future.”

Momentum in BTA Talks

Meanwhile, negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US have intensified. This week, a team from the US Trade Representative’s office, led by Brendan Lynch, visited India.

Discussions on Multiple Issues

This US delegation held in-depth discussions with Indian officials, led by Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, on issues related to the trade agreement.

Positive and Forward-Looking Discussions

A statement released by the Ministry of Commerce stated that both sides understand the importance of trade relations between India and the US. Therefore, discussions on all aspects of the trade agreement have been positive and forward-looking. According to sources, discussions are ongoing at multiple levels regarding tariffs and other trade issues, and a convergence of views is now evident between the two countries.

Significant Relief for India Expected Soon

If the negotiations are successful, Indian industries could receive significant tariff relief, boosting exports and injecting new energy into India-US trade relations. Market analysts also believe that a major decision in this direction could emerge in the coming weeks, strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Business news

Donald Trump

pm modi

USA

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 04:42 pm

India-US Trade Dispute Expected to End Within 8-10 Weeks: V. Nageswaran
