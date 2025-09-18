India-US Trade Dispute Expected to End Within 8-10 Weeks: V. Nageswaran

India’s Principal Economic Advisor, V. Ananth Nageswaran, has offered reassuring news to the Indian industry. On Thursday, he expressed optimism that the ongoing tariff dispute between India and the United States could be resolved within the next 8 to 10 weeks. It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on India. Nageswaran made this statement while addressing a session organised by the India Chamber of Commerce. The Principal Economic Advisor explained that high-level talks are underway to resolve this issue between India and the US. He believes positive outcomes could emerge in the near future. Nageswaran stated, “I anticipate that a solution to the additional duties imposed on products from India to the US could be found within the next eight to ten weeks.”