LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Relief from Inflation as Commercial Cylinder Rates Reduced

While the prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders have decreased, there has been no change in the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinders. With the new rates, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,631.50 in Delhi, down from ₹1,665. Similarly, commercial gas cylinder prices have decreased across the country. In Kolkata, the new price is ₹1,734.50. In Mumbai, it is ₹1,582.50, and in Chennai, it is ₹1,789. The reduction in the price of 19 kg gas cylinders has provided significant relief to small businesses and confectioners in the food industry.