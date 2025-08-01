LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Relief from Inflation as Commercial Cylinder Rates Reduced

LPG Cylinder Price: A significant relief from inflation has arrived on the first day of the month. State-owned oil companies have reduced the prices of LPG cylinders. However, this reduction applies only to commercial gas cylinders, used in restaurants, hotels, and wedding/party functions. The price of commercial gas cylinders has been reduced by ₹33.50. The new rates came into effect today, August 1st.
While the prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders have decreased, there has been no change in the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinders. With the new rates, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,631.50 in Delhi, down from ₹1,665. Similarly, commercial gas cylinder prices have decreased across the country. In Kolkata, the new price is ₹1,734.50. In Mumbai, it is ₹1,582.50, and in Chennai, it is ₹1,789. The reduction in the price of 19 kg gas cylinders has provided significant relief to small businesses and confectioners in the food industry.
State-owned oil companies have not changed the price of 14.3 kg domestic LPG cylinders for the past four months. The last price change for domestic LPG cylinders occurred on 8 April 2025. Since then, prices have remained unchanged.
Currently, a domestic cooking gas cylinder costs ₹853 in Delhi. In Mumbai, it costs ₹852.50, in Lucknow ₹890.50, in Patna ₹942.50, in Hyderabad ₹905, in Indore ₹881, and in Ghaziabad ₹850.50.