Business

No Income Tax in These 10 Countries: Keep Your Entire Earnings, Enjoy the Benefits

Many countries around the world are tax-free, meaning people do not have to pay any income tax there. These countries are very attractive to billionaires and investors.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Tax-Free Countries

Tax-Free Countries (Image: AI)

Income Tax: A common complaint among people is that income tax reduces their take-home salary. In this era of inflation and modernity, people's expenses have increased significantly. Therefore, everyone regrets the money that goes towards income tax. But did you know that there are many countries in the world where you don't have to pay a single rupee in income tax? There are 10 such countries in the world that are income tax-free. These countries are quite popular among people seeking freedom from taxes. Let's learn about them.

Bahrain

Bahrain is a Gulf country. Crude oil is found here. This country is tax-free. The country offers permanent residency to investors who make property investments exceeding 4.4 crore rupees. While obtaining citizenship is difficult, a renewable 10-year visa is available under the 'Golden Residency Program', along with several other benefits. This country is modern, friendly to expatriates, and a good option for regional business owners seeking long-term stability.

The Bahamas

Beautiful beaches, sea-facing luxury apartments, and zero income tax – this is the lifestyle in The Bahamas. The Bahamas offers investors easy temporary residency. If you purchase property here worth 6.25 crore rupees or more, your permanent residency process will be significantly expedited. However, it is an expensive country, but its lifestyle attracts many people.

Brunei

Brunei is an oil-rich country. No income tax is levied here. Citizens receive free healthcare and education. However, settling here is extremely difficult. Royal approval and a long period of residence are necessary to obtain citizenship or permanent residency. The government maintains strict control over immigration, making it tax-free but with limited access for outsiders.

Bermuda

In Bermuda, people are also not charged any income tax. However, employers pay payroll tax, which can sometimes be deducted from employees' salaries. Residency options here are limited. The country boasts beautiful pink sand beaches.

Cayman Islands

This Caribbean nation has no income tax, capital gains tax, or property tax. To reside here, you need to invest at least $1.2 million (approximately 10 crore rupees) and have an annual income of $145,000 (approximately 1.2 crore rupees). After residing for five years, one can apply for citizenship. It is an ideal location for wealthy individuals seeking tax freedom and a tropical lifestyle.

Kuwait

Kuwait is also an oil-rich country. Its residents do not have to pay any income tax. However, obtaining permanent residency or citizenship is extremely difficult. Despite this, two-thirds of the population consists of expatriates who enjoy high salaries and modern amenities.

Monaco

Monaco does not levy income tax. It is also one of the safest and most luxurious places in the world. To obtain residency, applicants must deposit at least €500,000 (approximately 4.5 crore rupees) in a Monaco bank and provide proof of a permanent residence. Financial self-sufficiency and background checks are part of this process. It is a favourite destination for billionaires and Formula One enthusiasts.

Oman & Qatar

Both Oman and Qatar have no income tax and offer a good lifestyle. Oman is reducing its dependence on oil and provides visas for investors. In Qatar, permanent residency is possible after legally residing for 20 years, subject to language and financial stability conditions. Both countries are modern, stable, and attractive to international investors.

Maldives

The Maldives is also a tax-free country. Most residents here do not pay income tax, especially those whose income is below a certain threshold. However, citizenship is granted only to Sunni Muslims, and there is no residency program for foreign nationals. Therefore, it is a great place for luxury vacations rather than permanent residence. Its beautiful beaches and luxury resorts make it a tax-free vacation destination.

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 12:17 pm

English News / Business / No Income Tax in These 10 Countries: Keep Your Entire Earnings, Enjoy the Benefits

