PPF Withdrawal: Want to withdraw from PPF before maturity? Know the rules and process

- The maximum amount for partial withdrawal can be up to 50% of the balance in the account at the end of the fourth year or the end of the previous year, whichever is lower.

- The maturity period for a PPF account is 15 years. Investors can choose to close the account or extend the maturity.

- To keep the account active, a minimum deposit of ₹500 is required in each financial year.

- After the account matures, it can be extended in blocks of 5 years each.

- The full amount can be withdrawn upon completion of maturity.