scriptRBI Cuts Repo Rate by 0.25%, Impact on EMIs Explained | Latest News | Patrika News
Business

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 0.25%, Impact on EMIs Explained

RBI Repo Rate Cut: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a 0.25% cut in the repo rate. This decision was taken in the first meeting of the new governor, Sanjay Malhotra. Let’s know the full news.

BharatFeb 07, 2025 / 01:53 pm

Patrika Desk

RBI Governor

RBI Governor

RBI Repo Rate Cut: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its decision. RBI’s new Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in his first MPC meeting, announced a 0.25% cut in the repo rate. This decision, taken unanimously, will directly impact the common man’s finances. The repo rate cut will provide cheaper loans to banks, potentially leading to lower interest rates on home loans, auto loans, and other credit facilities. The biggest benefit will be for those already repaying loans or planning to take out new ones. Let’s understand how this decision will affect your EMI and your annual savings.

Impact on Home Loan EMIs

If you have taken a home loan for a 20-year period, understand how much your monthly installment will decrease with a 0.25% reduction in the interest rate through this calculation:
Loan AmountPrevious EMI (8.5% interest rate)New EMI (8.25% interest rate)Annual Savings
₹20 Lakhs₹17,356₹17,041₹3,780
₹30 Lakhs₹26,035₹25,562₹5,676
₹50 Lakhs₹43,391₹42,603₹9,456
If you have taken a ₹50 lakh home loan for 20 years, your EMI was ₹43,391 at the current interest rate. But now it will decrease to ₹42,603. This means your monthly savings will be ₹788, and your annual savings will be ₹9,456. Similarly, there will be annual savings of ₹5,676 on a ₹30 lakh home loan and ₹3,780 on a ₹20 lakh home loan.

Impact on Auto Loan EMIs

If you are planning to take an auto loan to buy a new car or are already repaying one, this cut (RBI Repo Rate Cut) will also affect your EMI.
Loan AmountPrevious EMI (9.2% interest rate)New EMI (8.95% interest rate)Annual Savings
₹3 Lakhs₹6,257₹6,220₹444
₹5 Lakhs₹10,428₹10,367₹732
₹10 Lakhs₹20,856₹20,734₹1,464
If you have taken a ₹10 lakh auto loan for 5 years, your current EMI was ₹20,856. Now it will decrease to ₹20,734, resulting in annual savings of ₹1,464. Similarly, there will be savings of ₹732 on a ₹5 lakh loan and ₹444 on a ₹3 lakh loan.

Should you transfer your loan?

If your loan is at older interest rates, you can consider the option of a loan transfer (Balance Transfer). To take advantage of the decrease in interest rates (RBI Repo Rate Cut), home loans or auto loans can be transferred to a bank or NBFC with lower interest rates. However, it is essential to carefully understand the pre-payment charges and other terms before transferring.

Why is the RBI’s decision important?

The repo rate cut will make loans cheaper, increasing liquidity in the market and boosting economic activity. This step has been taken to accelerate the Indian economy. Although this repo rate (RBI Repo Rate Cut) cut is small, it will directly impact the finances of millions. If you are planning to take out a new loan, this may be the right time, as interest rates may decrease further.

News / Business / RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 0.25%, Impact on EMIs Explained

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

23 minutes ago

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

Special

Eight Friends Die in Road Accident While Returning from Kumbh Mela

in 2 hours

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

Sports

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

43 minutes ago

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

Education News

AFCAT 2025 Admit Cards Released Today for February 22nd Exam

13 minutes ago

Latest Business

Ratan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will!

National News

Ratan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will!

in 2 hours

Budget 2025: Market Eyes Inflation Ahead of Budget; Will 4.6% Target Benefit Investors?

Business

Budget 2025: Market Eyes Inflation Ahead of Budget; Will 4.6% Target Benefit Investors?

1 week ago

Budget 2025: Focus on Expanding Rural Internet Connectivity?

Business

Budget 2025: Focus on Expanding Rural Internet Connectivity?

1 week ago

Gold and Silver Prices Steady with Fluctuations on 17 January

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Steady with Fluctuations on 17 January

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.