RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 0.25%, Impact on EMIs Explained

Impact on Home Loan EMIs If you have taken a home loan for a 20-year period, understand how much your monthly installment will decrease with a 0.25% reduction in the interest rate through this calculation:

Loan Amount Previous EMI (8.5% interest rate) New EMI (8.25% interest rate) Annual Savings ₹20 Lakhs ₹17,356 ₹17,041 ₹3,780 ₹30 Lakhs ₹26,035 ₹25,562 ₹5,676 ₹50 Lakhs ₹43,391 ₹42,603 ₹9,456 If you have taken a ₹50 lakh home loan for 20 years, your EMI was ₹43,391 at the current interest rate. But now it will decrease to ₹42,603. This means your monthly savings will be ₹788, and your annual savings will be ₹9,456. Similarly, there will be annual savings of ₹5,676 on a ₹30 lakh home loan and ₹3,780 on a ₹20 lakh home loan. If you have taken a ₹50 lakh home loan for 20 years, your EMI was ₹43,391 at the current interest rate. But now it will decrease to ₹42,603. This means your monthly savings will be ₹788, and your annual savings will be ₹9,456. Similarly, there will be annual savings of ₹5,676 on a ₹30 lakh home loan and ₹3,780 on a ₹20 lakh home loan.

Impact on Auto Loan EMIs If you are planning to take an auto loan to buy a new car or are already repaying one, this cut (RBI Repo Rate Cut) will also affect your EMI.

Loan Amount Previous EMI (9.2% interest rate) New EMI (8.95% interest rate) Annual Savings ₹3 Lakhs ₹6,257 ₹6,220 ₹444 ₹5 Lakhs ₹10,428 ₹10,367 ₹732 ₹10 Lakhs ₹20,856 ₹20,734 ₹1,464 If you have taken a ₹10 lakh auto loan for 5 years, your current EMI was ₹20,856. Now it will decrease to ₹20,734, resulting in annual savings of ₹1,464. Similarly, there will be savings of ₹732 on a ₹5 lakh loan and ₹444 on a ₹3 lakh loan. If you have taken a ₹10 lakh auto loan for 5 years, your current EMI was ₹20,856. Now it will decrease to ₹20,734, resulting in annual savings of ₹1,464. Similarly, there will be savings of ₹732 on a ₹5 lakh loan and ₹444 on a ₹3 lakh loan.

Should you transfer your loan? If your loan is at older interest rates, you can consider the option of a loan transfer (Balance Transfer). To take advantage of the decrease in interest rates (RBI Repo Rate Cut), home loans or auto loans can be transferred to a bank or NBFC with lower interest rates. However, it is essential to carefully understand the pre-payment charges and other terms before transferring.