US Tech Industry Sees Job Market Shift After H-1B Visa Fee Hike

One company approved 5,189 H-1B visas in FY 2025 while laying off approximately 16,000 American employees. Another company approved 1,698 H-1B visas and then laid off 2,400 American employees in Oregon in July. A third company reduced 27,000 American jobs from 2022 to 2025 while approving 25,075 H-1B visas. Yet another company laid off 1,000 American employees in February while approving 1,137 H-1B visas. American IT employees were also reportedly asked to train their foreign replacements. Zach Wilson, a former Meta employee and current founder of a data analytics company, openly discussed this issue. He stated that the new visa fee has completely altered the competitiveness of the tech job market.