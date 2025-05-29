Councillors question Chennai Metro Water’s actions at GCC meeting

Councillor S. Jeevan (Ward 35) stated, “The Water and Sewage Board has implemented an unwritten rule that requests for new connections must be made only through the online portal, and payments must also be made online. The department is refusing to accept cash, demand drafts, or cheques. How many citizens are proficient in online transactions?”

Councillors Not Taken into Confidence They also alleged that Metro Water officials were not seeking permission or consent from councillors before cutting roads for drainage connections. The councillors exclaimed, “This is a complete violation of jurisdiction. They behave as if we have no authority. Some contractors and their employees do not respect GCC officials when questioned, and this is because the MD of the Metro Water Board previously served as Deputy Commissioner in the Corporation.”