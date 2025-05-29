scriptCouncillors question Chennai Metro Water’s actions at GCC meeting | Latest News | Patrika News
Councillors question Chennai Metro Water’s actions at GCC meeting

Greater Chennai Corporation councillors have accused officials from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board of encroachment and unauthorised work without prior notice.

ChennaiMay 29, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Greater Chennai Corporation councillors have raised concerns against the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), accusing officials of undertaking work without prior notice and encroaching upon their jurisdiction. They also urged Mayor R. Priya to abolish the contract system, alleging that contractors are misappropriating public funds. During the corporation’s monthly meeting held on Wednesday at the Centenary Hall in Ripon Buildings, several councillors accused Metro Water officials of cutting roads and undertaking drainage work without obtaining permission or consent from the civic body.
Councillor S. Jeevan (Ward 35) stated, “The Water and Sewage Board has implemented an unwritten rule that requests for new connections must be made only through the online portal, and payments must also be made online. The department is refusing to accept cash, demand drafts, or cheques. How many citizens are proficient in online transactions?”

Councillors Not Taken into Confidence

They also alleged that Metro Water officials were not seeking permission or consent from councillors before cutting roads for drainage connections. The councillors exclaimed, “This is a complete violation of jurisdiction. They behave as if we have no authority. Some contractors and their employees do not respect GCC officials when questioned, and this is because the MD of the Metro Water Board previously served as Deputy Commissioner in the Corporation.”

Demand for Mayor’s Intervention

Other ward councillors raised similar complaints and requested the Mayor’s intervention to resolve the situation. They also alleged that contractors cutting roads for drainage connections were demanding inflated rates. They urged the Mayor, “Abolish the contract system for road-cutting works.” After hearing their complaints, Mayor Priya assured a review meeting with the Managing Director of CMWSSB, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary, and the GCC Commissioner, which will be presented to the councillors as a detailed report.
