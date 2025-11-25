Actor Vijay's supporters beat YouTuber outside cinema hall for insulting their leader, 4 arrested

Famous actor and TVK chief Vijay. (Photo: IANS)
Four supporters of actor Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who transitioned from cinema to politics, have been arrested. They are accused of brutally assaulting a YouTuber outside a cinema hall in Vadapalani.
The attack on the YouTuber occurred on November 21. The YouTuber was accused of uploading videos criticising actor Vijay. Action has now been taken in this matter. Police have identified the accused as Balakrishnan, Dhanush, Ashok, and Parthasarathy.
It is reported that all of them are residents of Avadi. A case has been registered against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, using abusive language, and disturbing law and order.
The YouTuber has been identified as Kiran Bruce, a resident of Mugalivakkam. He informed the police that as he exited the theatre, the four individuals approached him and questioned him about his videos.
Subsequently, they threatened to kill the YouTuber and mocked his earnings. Following this, the TVK supporters assaulted him, causing him minor injuries.
Acting on his complaint, Vadapalani police reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed the presence of the suspects inside the theatre. They were taken into custody, produced before a magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody.
It is noteworthy that just a few days ago, Vijay's party was in the spotlight due to the Karur accident in Tamil Nadu. A stampede occurred during a TVK political rally in Velusamyapuram, Karur district. The crowd became uncontrollable when Vijay arrived seven hours late, resulting in 41 deaths and several injuries.
Police registered an FIR against TVK leaders, accusing them of misjudging the crowd size and inadequate safety arrangements.
Vijay expressed his sorrow in a video message and termed it a political conspiracy. He also appealed to CM M.K. Stalin for personal intervention.
The Madras High Court ordered an SIT investigation, while TVK petitioned the Supreme Court for an independent inquiry. The opposition accused the government of negligence. This incident significantly impacted the party's image.
Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay launched his party in 2024. Vijay's party aims to contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He has pledged to fight against corruption, communalism, and divisive politics in the state.
