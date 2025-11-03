College student abducted and gang-raped near Coimbatore Airport

Rape of student near Coimbatore International Airport (File Photo)
In a sensational incident near Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu, a college student was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three unidentified individuals. The victim was found severely injured and naked in an empty plot behind the airport. The incident occurred late Sunday night, after which the police registered a case and intensified their search for the accused.
According to police sources, the student, who is pursuing a degree at a private college in the city, was talking to her friend in her car in a deserted area behind the airport around 11 PM. Suddenly, three assailants approached the car, attacked the victim's friend with a sharp weapon, and forcibly dragged the student into the darkness. The accused then took turns raping her before fleeing, leaving her in an injured state.
The victim's friend, who was badly injured by the assailants, somehow reached the Peelamedu police station and reported the incident. A police team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation. After an extensive search, the victim was found unconscious and unclothed in a nearby empty plot. She was immediately rescued and admitted to a private hospital, where doctors stated her condition to be stable, though she is in deep shock. Vineeth was also sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment.
Peelamedu police have registered a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), and other relevant sections of the IPC. A special team has been formed to apprehend the accused, which is conducting raids based on CCTV footage and witness statements. Senior police officials visited the hospital and assured the victim's family of justice.
