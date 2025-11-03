College student abducted and gang-raped near Coimbatore Airport

The victim's friend, who was badly injured by the assailants, somehow reached the Peelamedu police station and reported the incident. A police team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation. After an extensive search, the victim was found unconscious and unclothed in a nearby empty plot. She was immediately rescued and admitted to a private hospital, where doctors stated her condition to be stable, though she is in deep shock. Vineeth was also sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment.