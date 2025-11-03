Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

College student abducted and gang-raped near Coimbatore Airport

A college student, who was talking to her friend in a car near Coimbatore Airport, was abducted and gang-raped by three unknown individuals.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Chennai

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Nov 03, 2025

Rape of student near Coimbatore International Airport (File Photo)

In a sensational incident near Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu, a college student was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three unidentified individuals. The victim was found severely injured and naked in an empty plot behind the airport. The incident occurred late Sunday night, after which the police registered a case and intensified their search for the accused.

Victim's Friend Attacked with Weapon

According to police sources, the student, who is pursuing a degree at a private college in the city, was talking to her friend in her car in a deserted area behind the airport around 11 PM. Suddenly, three assailants approached the car, attacked the victim's friend with a sharp weapon, and forcibly dragged the student into the darkness. The accused then took turns raping her before fleeing, leaving her in an injured state.

Victim Found in Empty Plot

The victim's friend, who was badly injured by the assailants, somehow reached the Peelamedu police station and reported the incident. A police team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation. After an extensive search, the victim was found unconscious and unclothed in a nearby empty plot. She was immediately rescued and admitted to a private hospital, where doctors stated her condition to be stable, though she is in deep shock. Vineeth was also sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment.

Special Team Formed for Investigation

Peelamedu police have registered a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), and other relevant sections of the IPC. A special team has been formed to apprehend the accused, which is conducting raids based on CCTV footage and witness statements. Senior police officials visited the hospital and assured the victim's family of justice.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 03:31 pm

English News / National News / College student abducted and gang-raped near Coimbatore Airport

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

State

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Suffers Blow as Star Campaigner Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

Patna

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Opens Up in Affidavit, Shares Property Details

jyoti singh
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.