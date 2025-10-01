Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Major accident at Chennai Power Plant: 9 labourers killed, CM and PM announce compensation

Nine workers died after falling from a height of 45 feet during construction work. The accident occurred within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) complex, and one worker was injured and is undergoing treatment.

2 min read

Chennai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

9 killed in Chennai thermal power station accident

Chennai thermal power station accident leaves 9 dead

Chennai Power Plant Accident: Nine migrant workers from Assam were killed in the collapse of a coal handling shed under construction at the Ennore Supercritical Power Station, located on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Workers Died After Falling From a Height of 45 Feet

Nine workers died after falling from a height of 45 feet during construction work. The accident occurred within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) complex, and one worker was injured and is undergoing treatment. The injured employee was taken to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai, located approximately 15 kilometres from the accident site.

Accident Caused by Non-Compliance with Safety Regulations

The incident happened while the workers were engaged in work on a large circular structure. It was reported that safety regulations were not followed at the worksite, leading to the sudden collapse of the shuttering and the fall of the workers. Some reports also suggest the possibility of a crane's boom breaking.

Tamil Nadu CM Expresses Grief Over Workers' Deaths

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property. In a statement issued in Tamil, he said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the accident at the Ennore Power Plant construction site by BHEL, where nine workers from Assam lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

CM Stalin Announces Compensation of ₹10 Lakhs Each

M.K. Stalin also announced compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the victims' families and directed officials to ensure the bodies were transported to Assam. He instructed the Electricity Minister, V. Senthilbalaji, and senior officials of TANGEDCO to personally oversee relief and rescue operations.

PM Modi Also Announces Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to those injured.

Assam CM Also Expresses Condolences

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences and shared information about the workers from his state. He wrote in his X post, "Nine migrant workers from Assam died after falling at a construction site in Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today, while carrying out construction works for the extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station."

Workers Were From Karbi Anglong and Hojai Districts of Assam

"Four of the victims are from Karbi Anglong district and five are from Hojai district. We are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu authorities to bring back their mortal remains as soon as possible."

The Names of the Victims Are:


  1. Shri Munna Kemprai




  2. Shri Sorbojit Thaosen




  3. Shri Fabit Phanglu




  4. Shri Bidaiyum Porbosa




  5. Shri Paban Sorong




  6. Shri Prayanto Sorong,




  7. Shri Suman Kharika




  8. Shri Dimaraj Thaosen




  9. Shri Deepak Raijang

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

01 Oct 2025 09:15 am

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 09:04 am

English News / National News / Major accident at Chennai Power Plant: 9 labourers killed, CM and PM announce compensation

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Cocaine worth Rs 56 crore seized at Chennai Airport, two Indian passengers arrested

Cocaine smuggling
National News

Senior BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away

National News

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Visa Overstay in Delhi

National News

Heavy Rains to Wreak Havoc Again, Meteorological Department Issues Alert for These States

Weather Heavy Rain
National News

Delhi Bomb Threats: Airport, Schools, and Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Causing Panic

Bomb Threat
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.