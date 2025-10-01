Major accident at Chennai Power Plant: 9 labourers killed, CM and PM announce compensation

Chennai thermal power station accident leaves 9 dead
Chennai Power Plant Accident: Nine migrant workers from Assam were killed in the collapse of a coal handling shed under construction at the Ennore Supercritical Power Station, located on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Nine workers died after falling from a height of 45 feet during construction work. The accident occurred within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) complex, and one worker was injured and is undergoing treatment. The injured employee was taken to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai, located approximately 15 kilometres from the accident site.
The incident happened while the workers were engaged in work on a large circular structure. It was reported that safety regulations were not followed at the worksite, leading to the sudden collapse of the shuttering and the fall of the workers. Some reports also suggest the possibility of a crane's boom breaking.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property. In a statement issued in Tamil, he said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the accident at the Ennore Power Plant construction site by BHEL, where nine workers from Assam lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."
M.K. Stalin also announced compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the victims' families and directed officials to ensure the bodies were transported to Assam. He instructed the Electricity Minister, V. Senthilbalaji, and senior officials of TANGEDCO to personally oversee relief and rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to those injured.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences and shared information about the workers from his state. He wrote in his X post, "Nine migrant workers from Assam died after falling at a construction site in Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today, while carrying out construction works for the extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station."
"Four of the victims are from Karbi Anglong district and five are from Hojai district. We are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu authorities to bring back their mortal remains as soon as possible."
