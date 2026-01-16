Rajasthan: High-tech smack racket grips this city, youth future at risk

After the opening of the police station in Sahawa, several cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, and some accused have been sent to jail. However, citizens allege that the action is mostly limited to small-time smugglers, while the police are unable to reach the real kingpins. The same poison that has devastated Punjab's youth is now spreading to the villages of Rajasthan. After traditional drugs like opium and poppy husk, smack, intoxicating pills, and injections are now ensnaring the youth. Young people aged 20 to 30 years are the most affected. The rising trend of drug abuse is leading to criminal activities.