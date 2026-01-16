Rajasthan: High-tech smack racket grips this city, youth future at risk

Sahawa town, situated on the northern border of Churu district, is currently grappling with a serious social crisis. In this border area, adjacent to Punjab, Haryana, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh, the smuggling of narcotics, especially smack (chitta/heroin), has taken root. The situation is such that Sahawa is increasingly being viewed as the gateway for drugs into the district. The most alarming aspect is that a large number of young people are falling prey to this deadly addiction, putting their future at stake.
Secretive Supply of Narcotics
According to sources, this dark trade of drugs is no longer confined to traditional methods. Smugglers have made it completely high-tech by utilising mobile phones, code words, limited-time SIM cards, and digital networks. Smack and other narcotics are being supplied via buses, trains, cabs, and private vehicles. Consignments arriving from Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana first reach major dealers, who then distribute them to addicts at the local level. Local residents claim that the availability of smack in Sahawa has increased to such an extent that it is readily available.
Action Against Small-Time Smugglers
After the opening of the police station in Sahawa, several cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, and some accused have been sent to jail. However, citizens allege that the action is mostly limited to small-time smugglers, while the police are unable to reach the real kingpins. The same poison that has devastated Punjab's youth is now spreading to the villages of Rajasthan. After traditional drugs like opium and poppy husk, smack, intoxicating pills, and injections are now ensnaring the youth. Young people aged 20 to 30 years are the most affected. The rising trend of drug abuse is leading to criminal activities.
Families Breaking Apart
Families are breaking apart due to drug addiction. Abnormal behaviour, domestic discord, and financial distress have become common when drugs are not available. The pressure on de-addiction centres is also increasing, where it is reported to be extremely difficult to cure smack addiction. The arrest of a youth from Sahawa last year in a consignment of smack that arrived via drone from Ganganagar also proved that the town's connections extend to international smuggling networks.
Administration and Society Concerned
Recently, at a programme held here, District Collector Abhishek Surana expressed concern over the growing influence of drugs and appealed to the youth to stay away from them. He also called upon parents and social organisations to play an active role in this regard. Experts and social workers believe that this problem is not just a law and order issue but a collective responsibility. Unless the police, administration, society, and families make concerted efforts together, it will be difficult to pull Sahawa out of this darkness of drugs.
Campaign Underway
DSP Taranagar Rohit Sankhla stated that continuous campaigns against drugs are being conducted as per the instructions of the Police Headquarters, Jaipur. He urged parents to monitor their children's activities and share any drug-related information with the police. According to Station House Officer Shankarlal Bhari, individuals involved in the smuggling and consumption of all types of narcotics, including smack, within the Sahawa police station area are being identified, and action is being taken periodically, with regular efforts being made for prevention.
Big NewsView All
Churu
Rajasthan
Trending