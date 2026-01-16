16 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Churu

Rajasthan: High-tech smack racket grips this city, youth future at risk

According to sources, this illegal drug trade is no longer confined to traditional methods. Smugglers have made it completely high-tech by resorting to mobile phones, code words, limited-time SIM cards, and digital networks.

2 min read
Google source verification

Churu

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

drugs

Sahawa town, situated on the northern border of Churu district, is currently grappling with a serious social crisis. In this border area, adjacent to Punjab, Haryana, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh, the smuggling of narcotics, especially smack (chitta/heroin), has taken root. The situation is such that Sahawa is increasingly being viewed as the gateway for drugs into the district. The most alarming aspect is that a large number of young people are falling prey to this deadly addiction, putting their future at stake.

Secretive Supply of Narcotics

According to sources, this dark trade of drugs is no longer confined to traditional methods. Smugglers have made it completely high-tech by utilising mobile phones, code words, limited-time SIM cards, and digital networks. Smack and other narcotics are being supplied via buses, trains, cabs, and private vehicles. Consignments arriving from Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana first reach major dealers, who then distribute them to addicts at the local level. Local residents claim that the availability of smack in Sahawa has increased to such an extent that it is readily available.

Action Against Small-Time Smugglers

After the opening of the police station in Sahawa, several cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, and some accused have been sent to jail. However, citizens allege that the action is mostly limited to small-time smugglers, while the police are unable to reach the real kingpins. The same poison that has devastated Punjab's youth is now spreading to the villages of Rajasthan. After traditional drugs like opium and poppy husk, smack, intoxicating pills, and injections are now ensnaring the youth. Young people aged 20 to 30 years are the most affected. The rising trend of drug abuse is leading to criminal activities.

Families Breaking Apart

Families are breaking apart due to drug addiction. Abnormal behaviour, domestic discord, and financial distress have become common when drugs are not available. The pressure on de-addiction centres is also increasing, where it is reported to be extremely difficult to cure smack addiction. The arrest of a youth from Sahawa last year in a consignment of smack that arrived via drone from Ganganagar also proved that the town's connections extend to international smuggling networks.

Administration and Society Concerned

Recently, at a programme held here, District Collector Abhishek Surana expressed concern over the growing influence of drugs and appealed to the youth to stay away from them. He also called upon parents and social organisations to play an active role in this regard. Experts and social workers believe that this problem is not just a law and order issue but a collective responsibility. Unless the police, administration, society, and families make concerted efforts together, it will be difficult to pull Sahawa out of this darkness of drugs.

Campaign Underway

DSP Taranagar Rohit Sankhla stated that continuous campaigns against drugs are being conducted as per the instructions of the Police Headquarters, Jaipur. He urged parents to monitor their children's activities and share any drug-related information with the police. According to Station House Officer Shankarlal Bhari, individuals involved in the smuggling and consumption of all types of narcotics, including smack, within the Sahawa police station area are being identified, and action is being taken periodically, with regular efforts being made for prevention.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 12:44 pm

News / Rajasthan / Churu / Rajasthan: High-tech smack racket grips this city, youth future at risk

Big News

View All

Churu

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Woman Constable Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted in Hotel Under Pretext of Duty

Churu Woman Constable Gang-Raped
Churu

Churu: New Rail Line in Rajasthan to Benefit 2 Million People, Boost Employment Opportunities

new railway line
Churu

Rajasthan Road Accident: Devastating Accident in Churu, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Die in SUV Collision

Road-accident-in-Churu
Churu

India's Largest Cow Shelter Planned for Rajasthan: ₹1000 Crore Project

Gaushala-in-Rajasthan
Special

Rajasthan: Forest Guard Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Tal Chhapar Sanctuary

Tal Chhapar Sanctuary
Churu
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.