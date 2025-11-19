Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Churu

Churu: New Rail Line in Rajasthan to Benefit 2 Million People, Boost Employment Opportunities

The outgoing president of Bharat Vikas Parishad, Shivratan Soni, has written a letter to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the laying of a new railway line from Shri Dungargarh to Sadulpur via Sardarshahar and Taranagar.

3 min read
Churu

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

new railway line

Photo: AI generated

Sardarsahar. A demand has arisen in Churu district of Rajasthan for laying a new railway line. Shivratan Soni, the outgoing president of Bharat Vikas Parishad, has written a letter to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav demanding the laying of a new railway line from Shri Dungargarh to Sadulpur via Sardarsahar and Taranagar. He wrote that the population of Sardarsahar tehsil is more than 4 lakh and there is only a 40 km railway line from Sardarsahar to Ratangarh, laid 105 years ago by the British in an area of 40 thousand square km. After this, not even an inch of the railway line has been extended.

Taranagar tehsil, with a population of 3 lakh, situated between Shri Dungargarh and Sadulpur, does not have any rail connection at all. Surveys have also been conducted multiple times on this route. He wrote that there is already a railway line from Dungargarh to Bikaner and from Sadulpur to Delhi. Therefore, by laying a new railway line from Shri Dungargarh to Sadulpur via Sardarsahar and Taranagar, the population of about 20 lakh in all four tehsils will be connected to the country's rail network.

First place in Handicrafts

The non-resident industrialists and traders of this region do business not only in India but all over the world. This entire region is India's largest hub for handicrafts. Last year, a Sardarsahar handicraft industrialist was honoured with the first place globally at a world-class handicraft exhibition in Germany. Sardarsahar holds the first position in handicraft exports. Along with this, Sardarsahar is paramount in India in the production of guar and guar gum. India holds the first position in the export of guar gum to the entire world.

Sardarsahar is a hub for gold jewellery, silver utensils, gypsum, dairy products, bhujia-papads, feeni, and many other products that are also exported. Due to having a deemed university in Sardarsahar, it is also a major centre for education. Students from all over the country come here to study. Tens of thousands of labourers from this desert area of 40 thousand square km and 30 lakh population go for labour not only across the country but also to the Gulf countries. In these four tehsils, there are many famous pilgrimage sites like the world-famous Ichhapuran Balaji, Toliya Sar Bheruji, Punrasar Balaji, Pallu Mataji, Phogaan (Kolapatan) and Dadreva Gogaji, Bayla, where millions of devotees visit annually.

Millions of Devotees Visit

Out of millions of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, and North India, 90 percent of the pilgrims who visit Salasar Balaji, Deshnok Karni Mataji, Runicha Ramdevji, and the only pilgrimage site of the Bishnoi community, Mukam Jambhoji, all pass through Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarsahar, and Dungargarh, as this is the shortest route. A railway line on this route will prove to be a boon for millions of pilgrims.

He wrote that laying a railway line from Sadulpur to Dungargarh via Taranagar and Sardarsahar would not only facilitate the movement of army and ordnance to Jaisalmer, i.e., the Pakistan border, but would also be the shortest and alternative route for long-distance trains from Jaisalmer and Bikaner via Delhi. Along with this, Sardarsahar has the largest agricultural produce market committee in Churu district, where business is conducted on a large scale. A postcard campaign will also be launched regarding this demand. The railway should be extended keeping in mind the demand of the region's public.

Employment Opportunities Will Increase

He wrote that 90 percent of the gypsum, which is used in making fertilizers, cement, ammonium sulphate, plaster of Paris, textiles, etc., is found only in Rajasthan in the entire country, and in Rajasthan, it is found in mineral form in quantities of crores of tonnes only in the aforementioned 40 thousand square km area and its adjoining geological formations. This new railway line will significantly increase the possibilities of gypsum-based industries, production, and employment at a lower cost.

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 04:26 pm

