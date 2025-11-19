Churu: New Rail Line in Rajasthan to Benefit 2 Million People, Boost Employment Opportunities

Sardarsahar is a hub for gold jewellery, silver utensils, gypsum, dairy products, bhujia-papads, feeni, and many other products that are also exported. Due to having a deemed university in Sardarsahar, it is also a major centre for education. Students from all over the country come here to study. Tens of thousands of labourers from this desert area of 40 thousand square km and 30 lakh population go for labour not only across the country but also to the Gulf countries. In these four tehsils, there are many famous pilgrimage sites like the world-famous Ichhapuran Balaji, Toliya Sar Bheruji, Punrasar Balaji, Pallu Mataji, Phogaan (Kolapatan) and Dadreva Gogaji, Bayla, where millions of devotees visit annually.