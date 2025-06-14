scriptRajasthan: Forest Guard Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Tal Chhapar Sanctuary | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Forest Guard Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Tal Chhapar Sanctuary

Churu News: A wave of shock swept through the town in Churu district on Friday when the body of Dayaram Swami, a forest guard serving at the Talchhapar Blackbuck Sanctuary, was found under suspicious circumstances at Rampura Devanani police outpost.

Churu News: A shocking incident unfolded in Churu district on Friday when the body of Dayaram Swami, a forest worker at the Tal Chhapar Krishna Mrug Sanctuary, was found in suspicious circumstances at the Rampura Devanani police outpost. A deep wound was observed on the deceased Dayaram’s head, with significant blood loss. It is suspected that he was struck on the head while sleeping.
According to reports, Hariram, a tractor driver working at the sanctuary, came to the outpost around 9:15 am to drink water and discovered Dayaram’s body. He immediately informed Ranger Umesh Bagotia. Upon receiving the information, Ranger Umesh Bagotia, Sujangarh Ranger Okesh Yadav, and other staff members arrived at the scene, where Dayaram’s body was found lying on a cot.
The deceased, Dayaram Swami, aged 59, son of Khadakdas, originally from Billu, Tehsil Sardarshahr, was employed as a Technician Third. He was due to retire in three months. Following the incident, Sujangarh ASP Dinesh Kumar, DSP Darjaram, Chapar SHO Geeta Vishnoi, Bidasar SHO Kailash Chandra, and Sandwa SHO Kartar Singh arrived at the scene after being informed by departmental officials.

SFL Team Collects Evidence from the Scene

Subsequently, an SFL team from Churu, along with the police, arrived and collected evidence. After the arrival of Churu DFO Virendra Krishnia and the deceased forest worker’s family members in the afternoon, the body was taken to the mortuary of the government hospital in the town with the help of Kotim Hare’s coordinator Shyamsunder Swarnkar and ambulance driver Navratan Bijarnia.
Commenting on the suspicious death at the Rampura outpost of the Talchhapar Sanctuary, ASP Dinesh Kumar stated that nothing is clear yet in the case. Only after a police investigation can anything be said. DFO Krishnia said that Dayaram was a good forest worker and had no disputes with anyone. The incident is unfortunate.
During this time, Chapar Municipal Council President Shravan Mali, State President of the National Jat Mahasabha Dharmendra Kilka, former Sarpanch of Abasar Keshav Das, Councillor Satyanarayan Swami, Dhannavanshi Samaj Divisional President Advocate Suryaprakash Swami, Guleria Sarpanch representative Karni Singh, Gopalpura Deputy Sarpanch Ganpatdas Swami, social worker Kanhaiya Lal Swami, and family members also arrived at the scene.

Had Visited Sardarshahr on Thursday

Forest workers at the sanctuary reported that Dayaram had gone to Sardarshahr on Thursday for some work and returned in the evening. His body was found at the outpost on Friday morning.

Post-mortem by Medical Board

After the identification of the body by the family members, the police took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of the government hospital. The police constituted a medical board to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased. At the time of writing, the post-mortem of the deceased had not yet been conducted.

