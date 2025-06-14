Rajasthan: Forest Guard Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Tal Chhapar Sanctuary

According to reports, Hariram, a tractor driver working at the sanctuary, came to the outpost around 9:15 am to drink water and discovered Dayaram’s body. He immediately informed Ranger Umesh Bagotia. Upon receiving the information, Ranger Umesh Bagotia, Sujangarh Ranger Okesh Yadav, and other staff members arrived at the scene, where Dayaram’s body was found lying on a cot.

The deceased, Dayaram Swami, aged 59, son of Khadakdas, originally from Billu, Tehsil Sardarshahr, was employed as a Technician Third. He was due to retire in three months. Following the incident, Sujangarh ASP Dinesh Kumar, DSP Darjaram, Chapar SHO Geeta Vishnoi, Bidasar SHO Kailash Chandra, and Sandwa SHO Kartar Singh arrived at the scene after being informed by departmental officials.

SFL Team Collects Evidence from the Scene Subsequently, an SFL team from Churu, along with the police, arrived and collected evidence. After the arrival of Churu DFO Virendra Krishnia and the deceased forest worker’s family members in the afternoon, the body was taken to the mortuary of the government hospital in the town with the help of Kotim Hare’s coordinator Shyamsunder Swarnkar and ambulance driver Navratan Bijarnia.

Commenting on the suspicious death at the Rampura outpost of the Talchhapar Sanctuary, ASP Dinesh Kumar stated that nothing is clear yet in the case. Only after a police investigation can anything be said. DFO Krishnia said that Dayaram was a good forest worker and had no disputes with anyone. The incident is unfortunate.

During this time, Chapar Municipal Council President Shravan Mali, State President of the National Jat Mahasabha Dharmendra Kilka, former Sarpanch of Abasar Keshav Das, Councillor Satyanarayan Swami, Dhannavanshi Samaj Divisional President Advocate Suryaprakash Swami, Guleria Sarpanch representative Karni Singh, Gopalpura Deputy Sarpanch Ganpatdas Swami, social worker Kanhaiya Lal Swami, and family members also arrived at the scene.

Had Visited Sardarshahr on Thursday Forest workers at the sanctuary reported that Dayaram had gone to Sardarshahr on Thursday for some work and returned in the evening. His body was found at the outpost on Friday morning.