Rajasthan: Woman Constable Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted in Hotel Under Pretext of Duty

Churu woman constable gang rape: A case of gang rape has come to light involving a woman constable posted at a police station in Churu district. The victim has accused four policemen, including the former station in-charge, of raping her after administering a sedative at the police station and a hotel. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The woman constable has been suspended for the past two months.
In the complaint submitted to the police, the victim alleged that the rape began in 2017 and continued until 2025. The victim stated that four police personnel, including the station in-charge where she was posted, repeatedly raped her under duress.
After being a victim of rape by personnel from her own department for a long time, she finally approached the District Superintendent of Police, Jai Yadav, two weeks ago and submitted a complaint. Following the SP's instructions, an internal inquiry was conducted by a senior officer. After an internal investigation into the points mentioned in the complaint, a case was registered on Wednesday. The police also conducted a medical examination of the victim on Wednesday.
The woman police constable alleged that she met a person named Vicky in 2017 in Sardarshahar. At that time, a team from the electricity department from Bikaner had come for an action, and she was also on duty. Vicky had accompanied the electricity department team. During this time, she started conversing with Vicky. She thought he was from the electricity department, but Vicky was not employed there.
Nothing happened to her that day, but later, a team came again. On that day, a different woman constable was on duty in her place. Then, one of the accused constables called her and said it was her duty. She reached the police station at 3:30 AM for duty. From there, Vicky and the constable took her to a hotel and raped her after giving her a sedative.
Given the sensitivity of the matter, a case has been registered and an investigation has begun. However, the victim constable has been suspended for two months due to absence and involvement in criminal cases. The case has been registered after seven years, which casts doubt on her story.
-Jai Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Churu
