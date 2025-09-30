Rajasthan Road Accident: Devastating Accident in Churu, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Die in SUV Collision

Police present at the spot after the accident (Photo: Patrika)
Churu Road Accident: Churu. A horrific road accident occurred in the Churu district of Rajasthan on the day of Durgashtami. A brother-in-law and sister-in-law, travelling in a camel cart, died tragically after being hit by an SUV. Six people were injured, two of whom are in a serious condition. The accident happened on Tuesday morning near Buchawas village in the Taranagar area.
According to Bhaleri police station, a family was going to their farm for harvesting on a camel cart. Meanwhile, a speeding SUV coming from Taranagar hit them. The accident was so severe that the camel cart was smashed to pieces, and the brother-in-law, Duniram, and his sister-in-law, Suman, who were on the cart, died on the spot.
The six injured people were brought to the government hospital in Taranagar. After initial treatment, two seriously injured individuals were referred to a higher centre. The other injured are undergoing treatment at the Taranagar hospital. Police, who arrived at the scene, sent the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary. After the post-mortem, the police handed over both bodies to their families.
Meanwhile, another road accident occurred near Jigsana village. An SUV collided with a husband and wife riding a motorcycle who were on their way to Rajgarh. Twenty-two-year-old Suman died on the spot, and her husband was injured. Taranagar police reached the spot upon receiving information. The body was sent for post-mortem and then handed over to the family.
Big NewsView All
Churu
Rajasthan
Trending