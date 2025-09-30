Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Churu

Rajasthan Road Accident: Devastating Accident in Churu, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Die in SUV Collision

**Rajasthan Road Accident: Brother-in-law and sister-in-law killed in SUV collision in Churu district** A horrific road accident occurred in the Churu district of Rajasthan on the day of Durgashtami. A brother-in-law and sister-in-law, travelling in a camel cart, tragically lost their lives after being hit by an SUV.

less than 1 minute read

Churu

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Road-accident-in-Churu

Police present at the spot after the accident (Photo: Patrika)

Churu Road Accident: Churu. A horrific road accident occurred in the Churu district of Rajasthan on the day of Durgashtami. A brother-in-law and sister-in-law, travelling in a camel cart, died tragically after being hit by an SUV. Six people were injured, two of whom are in a serious condition. The accident happened on Tuesday morning near Buchawas village in the Taranagar area.

According to Bhaleri police station, a family was going to their farm for harvesting on a camel cart. Meanwhile, a speeding SUV coming from Taranagar hit them. The accident was so severe that the camel cart was smashed to pieces, and the brother-in-law, Duniram, and his sister-in-law, Suman, who were on the cart, died on the spot.

2 Out of 6 Critically Injured

The six injured people were brought to the government hospital in Taranagar. After initial treatment, two seriously injured individuals were referred to a higher centre. The other injured are undergoing treatment at the Taranagar hospital. Police, who arrived at the scene, sent the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary. After the post-mortem, the police handed over both bodies to their families.

Woman Dies in Another Accident

Meanwhile, another road accident occurred near Jigsana village. An SUV collided with a husband and wife riding a motorcycle who were on their way to Rajgarh. Twenty-two-year-old Suman died on the spot, and her husband was injured. Taranagar police reached the spot upon receiving information. The body was sent for post-mortem and then handed over to the family.

30 Sept 2025 03:55 pm

30 Sept 2025 03:54 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Churu / Rajasthan Road Accident: Devastating Accident in Churu, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Die in SUV Collision

