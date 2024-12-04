Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

According to the police, the road accident occurred on the Hanumangarh Road Mega Highway near the Bukansar Phanta. At the time of the accident, there were 6 people in the Safari car. Out of which 5 people died. At the same time, one seriously injured person is undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Apart from this, another injured person is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Churu district.

5 killed, one injured referred to Bikaner As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot. With the help of local people, the police managed to pull out the people trapped in the car after a lot of effort. Due to the critical condition, the police took the injured to the hospital in a police jeep. The doctors declared 5 people dead. Apart from this, one injured person was referred to Bikaner. At the same time, one injured person is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

The deceased include 3 from Dungargarh, 2 from Sardarshahr, and 1 from Sikar. The accident was so severe that the front parts of both vehicles were destroyed. The police first took the injured to the hospital and then used a crane to move the cars to the side of the road. The accident caused a traffic jam on the Meva Highway for about an hour. The police cleared the jam and restored traffic.