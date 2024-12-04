scriptRajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

Rajasthan Churu Road Accident: The speed of the car proved to be a curse in Churu district of Rajasthan.

ChuruDec 04, 2024 / 09:11 am

Patrika Desk

Churu-road-accident

दो कारों में ​आमने-सामने की भिड़ंत (फाइल फोटो)

Churu Road Accident: A major road accident occurred in Churu district of Rajasthan late at night. 5 people died in a head-on collision between two cars. At the same time, 2 people were injured. The accident occurred around 2:30 pm. As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot. The police admitted the injured to a nearby hospital, where one of the injured was referred to Bikaner in critical condition.
According to the police, the road accident occurred on the Hanumangarh Road Mega Highway near the Bukansar Phanta. At the time of the accident, there were 6 people in the Safari car. Out of which 5 people died. At the same time, one seriously injured person is undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Apart from this, another injured person is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Churu district.

5 killed, one injured referred to Bikaner

As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot. With the help of local people, the police managed to pull out the people trapped in the car after a lot of effort. Due to the critical condition, the police took the injured to the hospital in a police jeep. The doctors declared 5 people dead. Apart from this, one injured person was referred to Bikaner. At the same time, one injured person is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.
The deceased include 3 from Dungargarh, 2 from Sardarshahr, and 1 from Sikar.

The accident was so severe that the front parts of both vehicles were destroyed. The police first took the injured to the hospital and then used a crane to move the cars to the side of the road. The accident caused a traffic jam on the Meva Highway for about an hour. The police cleared the jam and restored traffic.

News / National News / Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

National News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

in 5 hours

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

National News

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

20 hours ago

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

in 5 hours

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

Cricket News

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

in 5 hours

Latest National News

IPS Harshvardhan Accident: Officer dies in tragic road crash en route to first posting

National News

IPS Harshvardhan Accident: Officer dies in tragic road crash en route to first posting

14 hours ago

BJP women’s wing leader found dead, hanging from a fan; last call made to BJP councillor

National News

BJP women’s wing leader found dead, hanging from a fan; last call made to BJP councillor

15 hours ago

Former Deputy CM serves sentence in Golden Temple with sword and plaque – here’s how

National News

Former Deputy CM serves sentence in Golden Temple with sword and plaque – here’s how

16 hours ago

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

National News

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.