Rajasthan Braces for Triple Threat: Hail, Thunderstorms, and Lightning Forecast

IMD Issues Yellow Alert According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Nagaur, and Pali on 27 December.

Thunderstorm and Lightning Warning A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has also been issued for Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Sri Ganganagar. Western Disturbance to be Active The Meteorological Department says there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours. Dense fog may also cover several districts. Another western disturbance is likely to become active in Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur divisions and the Shekhawati region during 27 and 28 December. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of the state during this period.

Rainfall in Churu In Churu, cloud movement began at night, followed by drizzle, which continued until after 8 am on Monday. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Taranagar. Rainfall was also reported in Churu, Rajgarh, Bhanipura, Sidhmukh, and Rajaldesar.