Special

Rajasthan Braces for Triple Threat: Hail, Thunderstorms, and Lightning Forecast

IMD Weather Alert: A sharp cold wave continues to grip Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for several districts in the state.

ChuruDec 24, 2024 / 02:50 pm

Patrika Desk

thunder lightning and hailstorm in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Weather Alert: A cold wave continues to sweep across several districts of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, another western disturbance is expected to enter the state. According to the Meteorological Department, its impact may lead to thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in many districts of Rajasthan.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Nagaur, and Pali on 27 December.

Thunderstorm and Lightning Warning

A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has also been issued for Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Sri Ganganagar.

Western Disturbance to be Active

The Meteorological Department says there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours. Dense fog may also cover several districts. Another western disturbance is likely to become active in Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur divisions and the Shekhawati region during 27 and 28 December. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of the state during this period.

Rainfall in Churu

In Churu, cloud movement began at night, followed by drizzle, which continued until after 8 am on Monday. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Taranagar. Rainfall was also reported in Churu, Rajgarh, Bhanipura, Sidhmukh, and Rajaldesar.
 
After the morning rain in Churu, the weather cleared for a while, but clouds gathered again in the afternoon, and the weather turned rainy in the evening. Cool winds accompanying the cloud movement gripped the region. Due to the drizzle, the minimum temperature in Churu rose to 12.6°C, but the maximum temperature dropped significantly, and the cool winds intensified the cold.

