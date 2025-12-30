Khatu Shyamji Temple to Remain Open 24 Hours; VIP Darshan Suspended on New Year’s Eve

In anticipation of a large crowd for the New Year 2026, the Khatu Shyamji Temple administration has made significant decisions. The Khatu Shyamji Temple will remain open 24 hours a day from December 30th to January 1st. This new decision will provide great relief to devotees, who will be able to have darshan of Baba Shyam even at night. Manvendra Singh Chauhan, the minister of the Khatu Shyamji Temple Committee, stated that the gates of the Khatu Shyamji Temple will be open for 24 hours from December 30th, December 31st, and until January 1st, 2026.