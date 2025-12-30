Khatu Shyamji Temple to Remain Open 24 Hours; VIP Darshan Suspended on New Year’s Eve

Khatu Shyamji Temple (Image: Patrika)
In anticipation of a large crowd for the New Year 2026, the Khatu Shyamji Temple administration has made significant decisions. The Khatu Shyamji Temple will remain open 24 hours a day from December 30th to January 1st. This new decision will provide great relief to devotees, who will be able to have darshan of Baba Shyam even at night. Manvendra Singh Chauhan, the minister of the Khatu Shyamji Temple Committee, stated that the gates of the Khatu Shyamji Temple will be open for 24 hours from December 30th, December 31st, and until January 1st, 2026.
Along with this, Manvendra Singh Chauhan, the minister of the Shri Shyam Mandir Committee, informed that devotees from across the country are coming to Khatu Shyamji to have darshan of Baba in the new year. Therefore, the VIP darshan arrangement will be discontinued until January 5th.
Devotees will have darshan by standing in line. A system of 14 lines has been arranged in the temple. Devotees are also cautioned not to pay anyone for VIP darshan.
A five-day fair has been ongoing at the Khatu Shyamji Temple since December 29th. Approximately 3,000 security personnel have been deployed for security arrangements. 250 CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the entire fair area. There is a traffic jam of vehicles from Ringas to Khatu Shyamji Dham. Devotees are undertaking the pilgrimage to Khatu Shyamji on foot, chanting the victory of Baba Shyam and carrying flags.
