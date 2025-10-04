India vs Australia: Key Players Set to Return for ODI Series Against Australia! What About Samson and Abhishek?

"The fitness status of all players in contention for selection for the tour is being continuously monitored. It is now up to the selectors to decide whom to pick in which format for the Australia tour," a report stated. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been away from the cricket field since the IPL, but both are continuously preparing for the ODI series. Rohit also visited the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to work on his batting and fitness.