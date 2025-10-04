India vs Australia: Key Players Set to Return for ODI Series Against Australia! What About Samson and Abhishek?

Indian cricket team (Photo - IANS)
India vs Australia ODI Series 2025: The Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against Australia is expected to be announced soon. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make their long-awaited return to international cricket in the ODI series against Australia. Rohit and Virat, who have retired from T20 and Test cricket respectively, last played for India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, where India emerged champions after defeating New Zealand.
The tour of Australia will feature a series of 3 ODIs and 5 T20 matches. According to media reports, the selectors might pick the teams for both formats simultaneously on Saturday. RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha will also be part of the selection committee. Both were appointed as new members of the five-member selection committee at the BCCI's Annual General Meeting on September 28.
"The fitness status of all players in contention for selection for the tour is being continuously monitored. It is now up to the selectors to decide whom to pick in which format for the Australia tour," a report stated. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been away from the cricket field since the IPL, but both are continuously preparing for the ODI series. Rohit also visited the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to work on his batting and fitness.
Sanju Samson might be included as a backup wicketkeeper in the ODI squad. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy could get an opportunity in place of the injured Hardik Pandya. Dhruv Jurel has also strengthened his claim by scoring a century against the West Indies, while Abhishek Sharma has reportedly skipped his sister's wedding to play a match against Australia A, aiming to secure a spot in the ODI team.
It will be interesting to see how much rest is given to Gill, Bumrah, and Kuldeep at the beginning or during the tour, as India also has two Test matches against South Africa at home in Kolkata starting November 14. The three ODI matches against Australia will be played on October 19, 23, and 25. Following this, the T20 series will be played between October 29 and November 8.
