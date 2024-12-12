scriptCG Crime: Young Man’s Bloodied Body Found on Railway Track; Had Come to Visit Wife and Children at In-Laws’ House | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

CG Crime: Young Man’s Bloodied Body Found on Railway Track; Had Come to Visit Wife and Children at In-Laws’ House

Bloodied Body of Young Man Found on Railway Track Near Urga Police Station

KorbaDec 12, 2024 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Murder News
CG Crime News: A youth’s body was found in suspicious circumstances on the railway track between Korba’s Urga police station area and Kothari-Madwaraan railway station. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Prajapati, a resident of Kuru village in Raigarh district’s Chhal police station area, whose family members have reached Korba.
Family members said that on Tuesday morning, he had left to meet his wife and children at his in-laws’ house in Navapara, saying he would also go for labour work, but did not return home at night. On Wednesday morning, his body was found on the railway track between Madwaraan and Kothari, and his in-laws and brother-in-law reached the spot, where they found a passbook, Aadhaar card, and purse near the body.

Family members allege murder

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members have alleged that Manoj did not die in an accident but was murdered and his body was thrown on the railway track. It is being said that there was a dispute between the husband and wife for the past few months. After that, the deceased’s wife came to her parents’ house with her children.
The deceased’s father-in-law said that after marriage, the couple had a good relationship for a few years, but later the deceased became an alcoholic and used to abuse his wife after drinking, due to which she came to her parents’ house.
Manoj had been married for 5 years and had two children. He used to work as a labourer and was often troubled by his dispute with his wife.

News / Crime / CG Crime: Young Man’s Bloodied Body Found on Railway Track; Had Come to Visit Wife and Children at In-Laws’ House

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chief Minister Yogi Returns to Prayagraj for the Second Time in a Week, Reviews Mahakumbh and PM Modi’s Programme Preparations

National News

Chief Minister Yogi Returns to Prayagraj for the Second Time in a Week, Reviews Mahakumbh and PM Modi’s Programme Preparations

in 2 hours

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

National News

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

1 hour ago

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

National News

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

2 hours ago

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

National News

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

in 1 hour

Latest Crime

Just 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution

Crime

Just 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution

1 week ago

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

Crime

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

1 week ago

Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

Crime

Balotra: Woman abducted as scorpio-borne criminals block couple’s car

3 weeks ago

Death threat to SRK, caller demands Rs 50 lakh, call traced to Chhattisgarh

Crime

Death threat to SRK, caller demands Rs 50 lakh, call traced to Chhattisgarh

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.