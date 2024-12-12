CG Crime: Young Man’s Bloodied Body Found on Railway Track; Had Come to Visit Wife and Children at In-Laws’ House

Family members said that on Tuesday morning, he had left to meet his wife and children at his in-laws’ house in Navapara, saying he would also go for labour work, but did not return home at night. On Wednesday morning, his body was found on the railway track between Madwaraan and Kothari, and his in-laws and brother-in-law reached the spot, where they found a passbook, Aadhaar card, and purse near the body.

Family members allege murder Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members have alleged that Manoj did not die in an accident but was murdered and his body was thrown on the railway track. It is being said that there was a dispute between the husband and wife for the past few months. After that, the deceased’s wife came to her parents’ house with her children.

The deceased’s father-in-law said that after marriage, the couple had a good relationship for a few years, but later the deceased became an alcoholic and used to abuse his wife after drinking, due to which she came to her parents’ house.

Manoj had been married for 5 years and had two children. He used to work as a labourer and was often troubled by his dispute with his wife.